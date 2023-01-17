Our strategic initiative’ll set varsity on development, excellence path – VC

The pioneer Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, Prof Olumuyiwa Odusanya, has said that his administration’s focus, a six-pillar strategic initiative, will put the budding university in the right footing and path of development.

This is as he said that the main aim of LASUSTECH is to be a highly competitive, globally acclaimed world-class university. Describing the strategic initiative as IMPACT, he said the (I) stands for Infrastructural development across the university’s three campuses in Ikorodu, Isolo and Surulere.

Under this strategy, the Vice Chancellor noted that the initial focus is in completing ongoing projects, and thereafter concentrate on development of lecture halls, workshops, laboratories, and provision of stateof- the-art equipment, geared towards making teaching and learning conducive.

According to him, the infrastructural development would be funded through the government allocations, private support, internally generated revenue (IGR) drive, endowments and philanthropy.

The M, represents Manpower Development; under which adequate attention, Odusanya stated, would be paid to training and retraining development of the human resource of the university.

“Both in-house and external training will be conducted both locally and internationally. Our staff will continue to be friendly, courteous, supportive, and innovative, as well as goal-oriented, while excellence would be the benchmark in all the university’s engagements,” he added.

Under the third initiative, (P) Prosperity and property of both staff and students, the curriculum will be geared towards or aimed to produce fit for purpose graduate.

According to him, the university is keying into the NUC standard, the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) for which the institution had established mechanisms to develop the 30 per cent institutional component of the CCMAS. “Our students will be independent thinkers, highly skilled, resultdriven and solvers of societal problems.

Thus, they will emerge as entrepreneurs in their fields of learning and be empowered to prosper,” he stressed. Sill under the Prosperity strategy of the administration, Odusanya pointed out that through the support of the state government, the management would embark on construction of student hostels through a public-private partnership

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...