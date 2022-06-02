Our strategy to ensure A’Ibom coconut refinery survives – Commissioner

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, has said that the state-owned coconut refinery, St. Gabriel Refinery, like other industries, built by Governor Udom Emmanuel, would be run under a private enterprise system to guarantee its survival. He added that the governor, being a financial expert, adopted this model so that the companies can in turn give dividends to the government.

Speaking after a project tour with journalists, the commissioner, who admitted that the government is not a good business manager, noted that Ibom Air as well as the Ibom Icon Hotels, are privately run and are bringing a lot of dividends to the state. He explained that the process has injected life into the economy of the state, adding that such would be replicated in the newly-inaugurated coconut refinery. Dispelling fears about the refinery, Ememobong said: “There is no fear of how to properly manage those businesses as the governor has shown great example with the way Ibom Airlines is being run.

Though owned by the government, it is run like a private enterprise. “Same thing is applicable to Ibom Icon Hotel. The management and the board are dominated by private business people and every six months, they come to the executive council meeting to give an update on their activities. The state is getting dividends from them.”

