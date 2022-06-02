News

Our strategy to ensure A’Ibom coconut refinery survives – Commissioner

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, has said that the state-owned coconut refinery, St. Gabriel Refinery, like other industries, built by Governor Udom Emmanuel, would be run under a private enterprise system to guarantee its survival. He added that the governor, being a financial expert, adopted this model so that the companies can in turn give dividends to the government.

Speaking after a project tour with journalists, the commissioner, who admitted that the government is not a good business manager, noted that Ibom Air as well as the Ibom Icon Hotels, are privately run and are bringing a lot of dividends to the state. He explained that the process has injected life into the economy of the state, adding that such would be replicated in the newly-inaugurated coconut refinery. Dispelling fears about the refinery, Ememobong said: “There is no fear of how to properly manage those businesses as the governor has shown great example with the way Ibom Airlines is being run.

Though owned by the government, it is run like a private enterprise. “Same thing is applicable to Ibom Icon Hotel. The management and the board are dominated by private business people and every six months, they come to the executive council meeting to give an update on their activities. The state is getting dividends from them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N600bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Friday, debited deposit money banks (DMBs) over N600 billion for falling short of the required Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), findings by New Telegraph show.   The latest debit come three weeks after the apex bank debited the accounts of 23 DMBs with N349.72 billion for failing to meet […]
News

APC: We haven’t zoned Presidential ticket to N’East

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

… reschedules presidential primary for May 29 The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked an agreed zoning arrangement as reported by some national media. Some media houses had reported that the party has zoned its Presidential ticket to the North East and the Vice President to the South. But on Wednesday, […]
News

Learn about Josh Bru and his work as a talent hunter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  To be a successful individual, people have to hustle and work hard besides gaining experience in their areas of interest. Presently, there has been a drive for exotic jobs and career options because people really like to think out of the box. Josh Bru can be regarded as one of them. When Josh Bru […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica