Education

Our strike may not end this year – Poly lecturers

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Polytechnic lecturers say they are ready to be on strike for the rest of the year if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands.

The lecturers decided to down tools following the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP).

They are protesting against the non-release of the N15 billion revitalization fund approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage, among others.

The National President Anderson Ezeibe said this at a meeting held at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State on Tuesday.

He lamented that almost one year after the government signed the MoA with the union to meet its, the government has failed to honour its agreements.

The union had declared a two-week warning strike after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) last Wednesday over the issues.

Ezeibe said the warning strike is to signal the first layer of their protest against what he described as the irresponsibility and lack of commitment to improving the education sector.

The union said if by June the government fails to meet its demands, they may call for an indefinite strike.

Ezeibe said: “It is only in Nigeria that you go on strike to sign an agreement, you also go on strike to implement the agreement.

“We call on the attention of the government and the public to the level of irresponsibility being displayed by agencies of government and functionaries of government in these agencies on our issues. What we are seeing is a clear absence of commitment by the government.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Stakeholders kick over reopening of schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MIXED-FEELINGS   For the umpteenth time, there is palpable anxiety among stakeholders over directive by the Federal Government for reopening of schools. Though, many stakeholders have kicked against the move, some described it as a welcome development   Proposal to reopen schools from the pit of hell –Parents   ASUU, NLC caution govt on schools’ […]
Education

Kwara’s bold moves to rescue education

Posted on Author STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI reports

Stakeholders: Govt to redesign education system through TEVT   Governor: Ratio of girls to boys a source of worry   World Bank: Involve communities to drive education transform     SUMMIT Major stakeholders in the Kwara State’s education sector penultimate week converged at the state’s education summit to chart a new direction for the ailing […]
Education

YABATECH yet to fix female hostel razed by fire

Posted on Author Tijani Zainab Folakemi

Six years after fire gutted the top floor of the two-storey Bakassi female hostel at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) destroying more than 20 rooms; the management of the college is yet to rebuild or renovate the hostel. Though no life was lost in the fire incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica