Our strike may not end this year – Poly lecturers

Polytechnic lecturers say they are ready to be on strike for the rest of the year if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands.

The lecturers decided to down tools following the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP).

They are protesting against the non-release of the N15 billion revitalization fund approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and the non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage, among others.

The National President Anderson Ezeibe said this at a meeting held at the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Ogun State on Tuesday.

He lamented that almost one year after the government signed the MoA with the union to meet its, the government has failed to honour its agreements.

The union had declared a two-week warning strike after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) last Wednesday over the issues.

Ezeibe said the warning strike is to signal the first layer of their protest against what he described as the irresponsibility and lack of commitment to improving the education sector.

The union said if by June the government fails to meet its demands, they may call for an indefinite strike.

Ezeibe said: “It is only in Nigeria that you go on strike to sign an agreement, you also go on strike to implement the agreement.

“We call on the attention of the government and the public to the level of irresponsibility being displayed by agencies of government and functionaries of government in these agencies on our issues. What we are seeing is a clear absence of commitment by the government.”

