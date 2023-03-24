Our target is to help 100 indigent children become graduates —Moma Cares Foundation

Moma Cares Foundation, a non-profit committed to providing support for the less-privileged in society, has set a target to help 100 indigent students become graduates. This was revealed by the founder, Mr. Monday Paul Ebosede, during the official launch of the foundation recently in Lagos.

According to Ebosede, the foundation was created to empower individuals and communities by providing access to quality formal education, skill acquisition, and small business support for orphans and widows as well as other distressed individuals in the society.

He emphasized the importance of education in breaking the cycle of poverty and inequality, and also expressed the foundation’s commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals in the long run.

In his words, “Nobody is useless. It is only a lack of opportunity that makes kids on the streets appear useless to society. My foundation’s aim is to grant opportunities to children that cannot afford education, whether they have parents or not. Our target is to reach out to at least 100 children of school age across different states in Nigeria, and sponsor them to become graduates.

“I remember how after my Primary education, my parents had no money to send me to secondary school, and I had to go into the bush to fetch firewood and sell before I could raise my first school fees. My classmates in primary school were already in JSS 2 when I eventually started my JSS 1. It was not a fine experience.

“So, I don’t feel happy when I see young people out there going through what I went through as a young boy. I was also a beneficiary of help, because as God may have it, when I got into JSS 2, I won a scholarship that then saw me through my secondary school. I am now eager to do the same for other children who require similar support.”

Ebosede also called on individuals who may not be able to reach out directly to the poor, to come through foundations like Moma to make their contribution to society, stating that partnerships and collaborations were crucial in achieving a better world.

On what his foundation has done so far, Ebosede said a total of 18 people have benefited from their generosity. He said the foundation sponsored a catholic priest through the seminary until his ordination.

He added that the foundation has helped six women, two of whom are widows, to set up small businesses to assist them in catering for their children. He said another four students, three of whom are in secondary school and one in the University, are under full scholarship courtesy of the foundation.

Ebosede, who also stated that five persons were currently being sponsored in skill acquisition, and that two persons had been on their salary list since 2020, said the initiatives were just the beginning, as the foundation was determined to make a significant impact in the lives of many more people.

Also launched at the event was a book titled, Grass to Grace, authored by the convener.

Asked what inspired him to write the book, Ebosede said: “Many people see me today and they think that I am fortunate, that it has been a very rosy journey for me, but it is not so. I know firsthand what sufferness is, what hunger is. That’s why it is said that the secret of great men is in their story. And how do you get their story if not through their own book!”

Continuing, Ebosede said the book was basically the story of his personal life, and was written to encourage people who are still struggling especially financially and looking to find their footing in whatever business they are into.

He stated that the book was a story of hope and resilience, and that there was nothing like overnight success, adding that anyone in whatever position must understand that before results can be seen in their life they must go through a process.

“I want people to read my story and be inspired. I want people to know that their background does not determine their destination. As long as you’re still among the living, there is hope for you,” he said.

Ebosede, who is the co-founder and executive director of sentinel resources and capital investment ltd, ended by saying that proceeds from the book would be used to further the course of Moma Cares Foundation.

