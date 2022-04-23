Our target is to produce future Super Eagles from U-17 team – Coach Olanrewaju

Newly appointed assistant coach of the national U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, Yemi Olanrewaju, has told CHARLES OGUNDIYA that he continues to invest in himself through reading and constant training within and outside the country so as of becoming the best in his field. Excerpts…

What was your reaction when you heard about your appointment as one of the national team coaches?

Actually, it was something I’ve been anticipating; I’ve worked so hard in my career for the past four years. I feel very delighted and for me it’s a privilege to be picked out of all the coaches in Nigeria. We are more than 200 and I was chosen, I feel very happy because it’s something that I have prepared for. Even though I never knew the opportunity will come this early, I have always prepared for something like this since I started my coaching career.

Just in four years, you have been able to get a national team job, do you see this as a motivation to other young coaches like you especially those that have played the game?

The thing is that, it is not just about you becoming a coach or leaving football to start coaching, it is more about those criteria that will make someone a good coach. Without some things you can’t be a good coach. Coaching is more of a practical aspect; you can be a top player and be a useless coach and vice versa. It is about personal education and personal commitment. It is something that I have given a lot to, I won’t lie to you. All thanks to God and His grace and enablement. If you were a good player during your active days, that will only serve as a platform to build on, because you already played at the highest level, but personal development is another thing all together.

From Magate in the NLO to MFM in the Nigeria Professional Football League and now Vandrezzer FC from where you got the National team appointment, are you happy with your progression as a coach?

I will be a hypocrite if I say that I’m not happy. Like I said, in the past four years I’ve been working and reading a lot of books. I’ve invested a lot of money and time in my development. The game keeps evolving every day, you can’t bank on what you know two years ago. For me it has been a good progression. Coaching Magate and then working as an assistant at MFM, and later at Vandrezzer showed that I am progressing. Some people thought I was bigger than some clubs, but no club is too small, it’s a learning place. What I’ve learnt in each of the clubs I have worked and still working for, are all different, it has been fun for me all through.

Let’s digress a little, apart from your job as a professional coach, you are coaching some set of journalists, SWAN Selected, how does it feel been among journalists?

The thing is different, a lot of people have also asked me this question. Coaching full time is another ball game entirely. Han-dl i ng t h e SWAN Selected team where we have people who are not total footballers, like you, who I have to train. You have to manage people’s emotion; they don’t train like normal footballers. You have to manage their ego and explain to them the game. It has helped me to grow, managing people who are older than me and it has been fun. They have been supporting me. It’s a learning curve for me and it has helped me to grow faster than I normally would have.

What would you say you are bringing to the National U-17 team putting into consideration that the team has struggled in recent years?

I don’t want to say I’m bringing this or that, my job is to assist the head coach, Uduka Ugbade, and make sure we get a good team for Nigeria. The players have to know that I’m part of them and this is what it takes to progress, you have to play for yourself and your country in order to progress. The more you progress, the more your career will keep moving up. I’m here to assist the coach and make sure that at the end of the day, Nigerians are proud of us.

Bulk of the current members of the Super Eagles are product of the U-17 in the past, are we looking forward to this current technical crew producing same for the future?

I have to be honest with you, we have to produce top players if not we have failed the nation. My other colleagues and I have to work hand in hand to produce players who will go to the national team and make the country proud, that’s the plan.

Are you disappointed that your career ended early due to injury?

No. In everything one has to give thanks to God. Who knows maybe I might no longer be relevant if I was still playing the way I am at the moment as a coach? It gave me some leverage but what coaching has offered me is beyond what I expected. I don’t think I have any regrets.

You just returned from a training, what has been the motivation for you to continue reading and taking part in different trainings within and outside the country?

I’m a guy that likes to be detailed and you can’t do that without information. I like to be informed and also inform people. I need to have the knowledge about what I want to do so that I can be in charge. I’m very curious and I’m always looking for a chance to increase my knowledge so that when I talk, I will talk with confidence, when I give information to my team, I want them to think that I know what I’m saying. That has always been my motivation. That is why I’ve been pushing myself to get better.

As a younger coach, how do you always manage some players that are older than you who might want to misbehave?

I’m actually prepared for this job. I’ve read a lot of books and people have thought me a lot of lessons. I read management so I know how to deal with my players. I know how to massage their egos and when to go hard on them. I don’t think it’s a big deal, it’s all about how you carry yourself. Even if they are not older than me, I have to respect them because respect is reciprocal. Just know when to encourage them and when to be hard on them.

If you look at all the clubs you played for, which one would you say was the most difficult?

I think Kwara United. Like I said that was a big challenge for me because that was my first job as a team player with others. It was tough for me though I had to go to Ilorin for trials. So many things happened that I don’t want to talk about. It taught me how to relate with players and be honest. That affected me at the end, I wasn’t getting enough playing time and not because I was not good enough, but so many other reasons. I wasn’t happy and the only thing I had in my mind was that I want to play football. I decided to leave the club so as to get back on track in my career. I joined Ocean Boys before moving to Crown and later Turkey.

You just mentioned Ocean Boys, a former champion of the NPFL, however the club is no more, what do you think caused this?

Ocean Boys won the league title before I got there, it was a private club and a lot of things continue to mitigate against private clubs in the country, so that’s what happened to the club.

As a coach and a married man, how do you manage your job and family?

My family is my priority, I don’t joke with them. I create time to spend with them. My wife knows the nature of my job and she understands. Whenever I’m around I try to stay at home and take care of the home. I am grateful for the kind of wife God gave me as she has been supportive.

What do you do if not working, how do you relax?

I read books, I like reading. The nature of my job has affected the way I live. I have a lot of books which I might not read because of time. When I’m traveling for eight hours or more, all I do is read through the journey. Even when I’m at home, I read.

If you had not been a footballer and a coach, what other things would you have done?

Maybe I would have been an accountant because in my family it was not an option that everyone had to go to school. You must be educated and that’s what has really helped my career too.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...