Sports

Our target is to win in Edo – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State, Winner of the 17th National Sports Festival and one of the top three sports states in Nigeria, is prepared to dust all comers to the 20th edition of the games in Benin, Edo State capital. Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barrister Boma Iyaye stated this at a media conference in Port Harcourt as the state’s contingent prepares to depart for Benin. He disclosed that Rivers would be participating in 29 events at the Sports Festival and was optimistic that they would all produce medalists.

Iyaye praised Governor Nyesom Wike for his “unprecedented support which shows that he truly understands the role sports can play in the unity of the state, youth empowerment, wealth creation and tackling youth restiveness.” He stressed that the athletes that would represent the state have been provided with the best of facilities and welfare, hence their satisfaction with the preparations so far.

The sports boss disclosed that in order to ensure the best of atmosphere for the athletes, they would travel to Benin with the full compliments of all logistics that include ambulance, medical personnel, among others. “We are going to the Sports Festival to compete and win fairly against other states. We are sure that our athletes will come out tops, we will be among the best, that is our charge. “It is not possible for us to participate in all the events, so we have chosen the ones we are sure of winning medals. The team spirit is very high, motivation is tops and we have done well to provide all they need.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

