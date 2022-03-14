Our team will surpass Edo govt’s expectations, says Alli

The newly appointed Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, has assured the His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, and the good people of the state that the team selected to turn around sports in Edo State will surpass his expectation and that of the people. Speaking to reporters shortly after the board’s inauguration, Alli said the team assembled by Governor Obaseki will turn around sports anywhere, while assuring the governor that the team will surpass the people’s expectation and that of the governor. While inaugurating the new board on Friday, Governor Obaseki said: “Yussuf Alli, the Chairman of the Edo Sports Commission has excelled, both locally and internationally. In Edo, we have to catch them young in sports. Almost a million of our young generation are under the age of 12. We must rethink sports and catch them young. “40 years ago, government regulated, operated and participated in sports, putting all the resources required into sports. Our emphasis today, as a government, is to continue to provide policy and direction for sports. “Edo State can start now to prepare for a global market in sports by identifying young talents in schools and catching them young. In five years’ time, the state can train about 10,000 to 20,000 talents and if 1,000 of these talents become global stars, the state will benefit greatly.”

