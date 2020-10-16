The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has confirmed that its Twitter account has been hacked, stating that they are working on the retrieval.

This happened barely 48 hours after viral audio released by an ‘anonymous’ supported the #EndSARS protest, thereby giving the government 72 hours or risked hacking.

The NBC official Twitter account tweeted randomly in support of the protest and the suspicion of an account was confirmed when it tweeted “Good morning, great Nigerians. TGIF and it’s also a good day to #ENDSARS and #EndSWAT Which government website(s) would you want us to play with? Drop your suggestions under this tweet. #TwitterDown #NBChacked”

It further tweeted that “we anonymous are out to expose government’s secret and dirty files.”

Twitter users have been dropping suggestions in response to the request on the NBC Twitter handle.

