Reporter

Related Articles
News

FIRS extends filing deadline for taxpayers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one week extension deadline for companies filing their returns in a number of tax categories. FIRS’ statement issued yesterday by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department , Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, quoted the Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, as saying that the gesture was in the spirit of the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari presents 2021 Appropriation Bill to NASS tomorrow

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will lay the 2021 Appropriation Bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 8. President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this while reading the letter from President Buhari, stating his intention to present the budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.   Buhari, in […]
News

We never arrested Magu – DSS

Posted on Author Reporter

Department of State Services (DSS) has said it never arrested the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Reports making rounds on Monday indicated that Magu was arrested by the Service earlier in the day. But the DSS in a statement said there was no such arrest. In a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: