OurPass transits to business banking

OurPass, the one- click checkout company, announced on Tuesday that it has rebranded to become a global neobank providing businesses with access to banking, payment and business management tools to enable them start, grow and scale their businesses.

According to a press release, OurPass launched in 2021 after raising a $1 million pre- seed led by Tekedia Capital with a goal of helping businesses increase their sales conversion rates by eliminating long entry forms at checkout using its one-click checkout solution.

However, as the busi- ness observed the market and conversed with its customers, it recognised that beyond offering a niche service, it could provide end-to-end solutions that helped entrepreneurs grow every aspect of their business. “With a mission to create a borderless world of successful businesses, we are committed to making it easier for businesses, irrespective of size and location, to gain access to banking services, but we are not stopping there,” said Samuel Eze, Founder and CEO of OurPass.

“We are also providing them with access to all the payment and business management tools they need to grow and thrive,” he added. He stated that the neo- bank offered free business account numbers in under five minutes when businesses sign up, access to capital to build their businesses, and great investment opportunities with its fixed deposits offering. Its optimised payment tools, such as POS terminals, QR codes, and instant transfers, also enable businesses to receive and make payments seamlessly. In addition, OurPass provides a quick invoicing tool to keep businesses organized and help them get paid on time, and is building out its inventory, storefront, and digital tag systems.

“Our pivot and the fact that we are still growing is a clear testament to our dexterity in adapting to changing times,” said Eze. “We are already serving thousands of custom- ers including some of the biggest retail outlets in Nigeria like Spar, Shop- rite and EatnGo, pro- cessing about 1,000,000 transactions monthly. We have also secured our own Microfinance Banking License from the Central Bank of Nigeria and we hope to serve over 200,000 active businesses by the end of Q4 2023,” he added.