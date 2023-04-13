Business

OurPass transits to business banking

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

OurPass, the one- click checkout company, announced on Tuesday that it has rebranded to become a global neobank providing businesses with access to banking, payment and business management tools to enable them start, grow and scale their businesses.

According to a press release, OurPass launched in 2021 after raising a $1 million pre- seed led by Tekedia Capital with a goal of helping businesses increase their sales conversion rates by eliminating long entry forms at checkout using its one-click checkout solution.

However, as the busi- ness observed the market and conversed with its customers, it recognised that beyond offering a niche service, it could provide end-to-end solutions that helped entrepreneurs grow every aspect of their business. “With a mission to create a borderless world of successful businesses, we are committed to making it easier for businesses, irrespective of size and location, to gain access to banking services, but we are not stopping there,” said Samuel Eze, Founder and CEO of OurPass.

“We are also providing them with access to all the payment and business management tools they need to grow and thrive,” he added. He stated that the neo- bank offered free business account numbers in under five minutes when businesses sign up, access to capital to build their businesses, and great investment opportunities with its fixed deposits offering. Its optimised payment tools, such as POS terminals, QR codes, and instant transfers, also enable businesses to receive and make payments seamlessly. In addition, OurPass provides a quick invoicing tool to keep businesses organized and help them get paid on time, and is building out its inventory, storefront, and digital tag systems.

“Our pivot and the fact that we are still growing is a clear testament to our dexterity in adapting to changing times,” said Eze. “We are already serving thousands of custom- ers including some of the biggest retail outlets in Nigeria like Spar, Shop- rite and EatnGo, pro- cessing about 1,000,000 transactions monthly. We have also secured our own Microfinance Banking License from the Central Bank of Nigeria and we hope to serve over 200,000 active businesses by the end of Q4 2023,” he added.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSE extends gains with N104bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Axxela Funding’s N11.50bn bond listed Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook for the second consecutive trading session as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.83 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks. This is just as […]
Business

FBNInsurance meets customers, reassures of prompt service delivery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

As one of the company’s strategy to enhance customer- management relationship, FBNInsurance Limited recently hosted its customers in a virtual customer forum.   The forum is in its sixth series. The forum, which is aimed at keeping customers abreast of topical issues within the company as well as addressing issues/ questions/complaints they may have was […]
Business

Eichelgruen: Nigerian market is very important to Delta Airlines

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Jimmy Eichelgruen, the Sales Director for Africa, Middle East, and India for Delta Airlines, in this interview with WOLE SHADARE, speaks on the 15 years operation of the airline into Nigeria, the importance of the market to the carrier, among others issues   Today marks 15 years of incredible service of Delta Airlines to Nigeria. […]

Leave a Reply