Ours is hopeless situation, we’re at God’s mercy –Police

It’s no longer news that the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, inherited a myriad of problems from his predecessors. They are not just about insecurity, but also challenges confronting the personnel, which can adversely impact their performances. Among these problems is that police personnel buy items for their jobs, which ordinarily should have been bought by the Federal Government.

This issue is not going to vanish in a hurry. The policemen, who spoke with the New Telegraph, said they not only lacked weapons to battle insecurity, they also used to buy arms and ammunition at the black markets at Onitsha in Anambra State and the Republic of Benin. “Do you know that police shoes, belts, caps, canisters of tear gas, uniforms, etc, are now being displayed and sold in the open markets by civilians?” one of them asked.

A senior police officer said that the rank and file of the police and their families are now at God’s mercy owing to their inability to have the right weapons. The officer stated that scarcity of such items could cause a policeman to become desperate, ready to go any length to acquire those items. He said: “When a policeman needs arms and ammunition to combat crime and can’t get it at the appropriate time, he will go to any length to get it. Some policemen used to buy live ammunition and canisters of tear gas in the open markets in the Republic of Benin and Onitsha in Anambra State.

“We’re not provided with the requisite tools to work with. In the previous administration, before the present commissioner of police in Lagos State, some firearms, which were not functioning properly, were taken for repairs. We thought new ones would have been bought by now, but the story is still the same.”

The officer said that Nigeria is the only country, where policemen are left to fend for themselves in all ramifications. He added: “In Lagos State, you’ll see civilians selling police uniforms, shoes, belts, caps and other materials. In other climes, you wouldn’t find such.” The officer disclosed that the police personnel mostly used to buy their own AK47 rifles and pistols.

He added: “Arm smuggling has increased because of porous borders because of secessionists’ agitators, but the truth, which most Nigerians do not know, is that police also buy these guns from these smugglers. We use them to police the country. The police hierarchy should do the needful, so that we can function well.” The officer also alleged that those given to personnel by the authority were monitored and often not enough.

He said: “The authority gives you limited ammunition and when you exhaust it, you can be queried on how you use them. That’s part of the reason we started buying for our safety. We don’t rely on police armourers to give us arms and ammunition because the protocol is too much, so we get ours.” According to another senior police officer, the corruption in the police is the reason for police personnel buying required items themselves instead of the government. He said: “It’s only in Nigeria you see policemen buy their uniforms, shoes and other tools they need to operate.

I personally have bought live ammunition on several occasions from Anambra State Main Market, when we were going for operations. What they usually give to us is not always enough for my team and I. Sincerely, I always knew before leaving Lagos that what we had with us wouldn’t be enough, which was why we buy from those selling in the black market. It’s also not easy to buy it from the open market because those selling don’t just sell it to anybody.

There’s a language we normally speak to them and when we tell them sometimes that we are policemen, they fear that we came to arrest them.” However, according to him, if the government does the needful, black market wouldn’t be prevalent in Nigeria. He asked: “Are you telling me that Customs officials are not aware of the goods coming into the country? We’re all culpable in this issue.

We’re talking of proliferation of arms and ammunition in society. How do you expect me, who have outdated weapons, to confront those who have sophisticated weapons? Why won’t they kill us like chickens on the battlefields? Never in my life will I allow my children to join the police or any other forces in this country! We’re suffering.”

The officer explained that whenever there is a crisis, it is the outdated rifles which their bosses will give them. He said: “For instance, look at the case of the IPOB boys and the militants. Have you noticed the type of weapons they used to display? Do you think if we have such weapons, we wouldn’t defeat these criminal elements? Is it not because of the nepotism and ethnicity in the force that some of my colleagues are planning to travel out of the country? It is also because of this that so many have resigned and left the country. We’re always at the receiving end whenever there is a crisis. And yet we’re not getting better welfare packages.

Check our barracks and operational vehicles; they’re all in a mess!” A junior policewoman, who got recruited into the Police Force a year ago, said right from the Police College, they had started buying everything they needed up to their shoes. Before being recruited, she used to abuse policemen for extort-ing commercial buses, but now she knew the reasons they do that. She said that she has realised that the policemen are always suffering and smiling. “I’m trying to convince my parents to allow me to resign and leave the Force. It’s only in the Lagos State Command that we are enjoying it a bit.

My colleagues, who are in other states, are complaining of the harsh environment where they work. Those senior officers we met on the job are also complaining. Some senior officers always look older than their age and it’s because of the stress they are going through.

“There is no motivation in the job and if you are killed in the line of duty, you’re on your own. Even to get your entitlement is a challenge and stress compared to our contemporaries in the Army, Navy and Air Force,” the policewoman said. Another senior police officer said it is no longer a secret that members of the Police Force are going through hell. He said: “Bandits or insurgents will write to inform you that they are coming and true to their words, they will come. They do this because they know and understand how powerful the arms with them are.

How do you confront criminals who are more equipped than you? They have state-of-the-art weapons and gadgets. “Ask any youth to join the police and they’ll tell you they want to travel abroad. Some of the bandits have communication equipment which could tell them a policeman’s location. They will only be laughing at you when you lie to them. Again, how many stations have perimeter fencing in the country?” The officer said that it is disgraceful that the police in Nigeria are still policing with equipment bequeathed to them by the colonialists. This was even as he admitted that policemen do buy arms and ammunition from the Republic of Benin and other black markets.

He said: “The systemic rot and corruption, which have pervaded our governance is still at play. No one felt the N1.3 trillion said to have been given to the Army in two years. Where is it? That is why our soldiers are being killed by Boko Haram. No one is asking what happened to the families of those killed and beheaded while defending the country.

“Hundreds of millions of Naira are being paid to bandits, kidnappers and insurgents, which they in turn use to purchase arms and ammunition and then bring them in through our porous borders.” The officer added that during the last election, police personnel had to source for money to buy canisters of tear gas. He said: “Where is that done in the world? Yet they want the police to go after criminals without equipment. No policeman or officer will be daft to go after criminals without equipment. Many of our colleagues have been killed due to nonavailability of arms and ammunition. Things are not working in Nigeria and it’s only God that is protecting policemen.”

