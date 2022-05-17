Out of PDP’s 16 years of governance, North spent only two years, we demand justice –Muhammad

The Bauchi State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Senator Bala Muhammad, has said that out of his party’s 16 years in power, North only served two years. “You can see that we are adequately short changed and we demand that the South allows us fulfil our tenure to catch up with them, a reason why I’m out for the presidency,” he said.

Responding to agitations for the presidencial slot under the PDP to move to the South, the Bauchi State Governor declared that of the 16 years rule by the PDP the North had only two years. He stated this in Kano, Sunday night while meeting with the PDP delegates ahead of the upcoming primary elections where he is a presidential aspirant. Muhammad lamented over the deteriorating situation of Nigeria’s economy and the unfortunate insecurity plight that has set Nigeria behind when compared to countries like Niger and Ghana

He called on Nigerians to embrace peace and understanding to allow for development and progress of the country. He regretted that the allocations meant for states from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd have not been disbursed for several months now and this has hindered a lot of development projects.

“The South has been agitating for a presidential slot without considering the fact that of the 16 years spent in power by the PDP the North had only two years. It started with Obasanjo spending eight years in power, a slot for the South; then Yar’Adua two years, a northern slot and was followed by Jonathan who spent six years in a slot for the South.

“As a result of this, we deserve the slot. Despite the fact that my people in Bauchi want me to continue for another second term as governor, with my wealth of experience over time where I have influenced a lot of development, I have no choice but to offer myself to serve my fatherland,” Muhammad stated.

