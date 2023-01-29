Out of school cases still high in Nigeria- Sightsavers

A non – governmental organisation, Sightsavers Nigeria has decried the high rate of out-of-school children in the country, urging the government to step up actions to end the unfortunate menace. The group in Abuja expressed concerns that Nigeria was top in the chart of countries that have the highest number of out of school children. According to them, “around the world an estimated 244 million children are not in formal education and Nigeria has one of the highest rates of out of school children of any country.”

Dr Sunday Isiyaku, Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, said there was need for relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to collaborate to make education more accessible to all, especially children with disabilities. Isiyaku noted that his agency was working to increase investment in education sector within the country.

He explained that, “in Kaduna we have seen first-hand the positive impact that education can have on the lives of children with disabilities and their families. Inclusive education is not only a basic human right but also a powerful tool for achieving sustainable development. “We praise the government for their work on disability inclusion so far and call on them and others to continue on this path. Together, we can ensure that no child is left behind in their quest for education and a better future.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...