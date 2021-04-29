Out-of-school children: FG, EU, others develop accelerated basic education curriculum

The Federal Government, European Union PLAN International and other development partners, have designed an Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP), with a view to mop up the over 10 million out-of- school children in the country.

ABEP, is an alternative basic education programme developed for overage children and youths between the age of 10 to 18, especially the vulnerable, internally displaced, street children who has never been to school or enrolled but dropped out of school before completion.

Presenting the ABEP Curriculum to the Minister of Education on Thursday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, noted that the programme was designed to provide equivalent, certified competencies for basic education through effective teaching and learning approaches that match the recipients cognitive maturity.

According to him, the programme, which was divided into three levels consisting of three stages each, was adaptable to the existing school system and needs of the target group, to provide a long term solution to the menace of out-of-school children in the country.

Junaidu explained that the Curriculum covers English Language, Mathematics, Nigerian history and values, basic science technology, and one Nigerian language.

