Out-of-school children figure in Nigeria hits 10m – Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, yesterday said Nigeria has more than 10 million outof- school children, the highest in sub-Saharan Africa. Nwajiuba made this known at the launching of Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) by the Jigawa State government in Dutse.

He said: “With an estimated 10,193,918 children out-of-school, Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Saharan Africa. “For us to address these challenges adequately therefore, we must strengthen the quality of basic education in Nigeria by confronting head-on those factors that deny our children access to basic education,” the minister said.

To this end, Nwajiuba urged stakeholders to strengthen the quality of education by addressing factors that denied children access to basic education. He noted that the current challenges affecting the educational system in the country have left much to be desired. According to him, the BESDA programme was designed to result in better life for all children with the aim of increasing equitable access for out-of-school children, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results at the basic education level in the focused states.

