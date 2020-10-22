Out-of-school-children: Sokoto enrolls 75,650, establishes 1,513 learning centres

The Sokoto State government said it has established 1,513 learning centres and enrolled 75,650 out-ofschool children in the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this at the launching of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) at the Government House, Sokoto.

The breakdown, according to him, indicated that there had been an enrollment of 31,100 boys and 44,550 girls as well as an improved literacy rate of 60,159 children in 1,513 learning centres across the 23 local government education authorities in the state.

Governor Tambuwal said this was to boost and increase equitable access to out-of-school children, improve literacy rate and strengthen accountability in basic education.

The governor, who also explained that a total of 1,513 mentors/facilatators were engaged and trained to handle the centres, said materials such as mats, mo-bile white board, markers, magnetic dusters and uniform for the learners were procured and distributed.

He also added that in order to encourage mothers to play their role in mobilising the girl-child to go to school, mothers associations across the state were reactivated with 15 members trained from each local government area. These were in turn given the opportunity to stepdown the training at the community and centre levels.

The governor maintained that the state government selected desk officers for the 23 local government authorities in order to curtail child molestation or any form of abuse. He said the state BESDA team focused on eight Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs), considering that other development partners were already supporting some selected LGEAs in that direction.

These included Northern Education Initiative Plus (NEIP), which was supporting five LGEAs.

The remaining eight LGEAs currently being supported by BESDA were Binji, Bodinga, Goronyo, Illela, Kware, Silame, Sokoto North and Tureta. Governor Tambuwal added that the literacy programme was being implemented in 629 primary schools across the LGEAs with a total of 60,159 participating Grade 1 pupils.

