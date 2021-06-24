Out-of-school children: We’re ready to partner with private sector – FG

The Federal Government said it is ready to partner with the private sector to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

Obafela Bank-Olemoh, Senior Special Assistant on Education Interventions to President Muhammadu Buhari, at second edition of the African Education Conference organised by the Association for Formidable Education Development (AFED), said the Federal Government is concerned with the increase number of out of school children.

He called for concerted effort by all stakeholders, as was the case in the telecommunication sector, noting that until the involvement of the private sector, Nigeria was experiencing some problems.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Education, Senator Bassey Akpan, regretted that over 10.5 million children in Nigeria are out of school.

Akpan, who was represented by Dr. Atai Albert Akpan, also stated that nine out 10 children are from lower strata, despite the resources available in the country.

He commended AFED for its initiative, which he noted, has succeeded in providing low cost and affordable education for children of the less privileged.

One of the patrons of association, Prof. James Tooley, who is Vice Chancellor of University of Buckingham, said he number of out of school children in Lagos State was exaggerated.

Like this: Like Loading...