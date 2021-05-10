Out of school isn’t out of life – Onecap

Arts & Entertainments

Emmanuel Fredrick, also known as ‘Onecap’, has come out publicly to state the reason why he is out of school.
The singer, rapper and song writer, who hails from Ugep in Cross River State, mentioned that he left school since he was not too bothered with the rigours of academics at the university when he was still an undergraduate.
He explained that he spent most of his time indoors writing songs and then one day, decided to venture into music full time. Whether his decision was a wise one or not, only time will reveal.
Although he further stated that he is still open to returning to school. Onecap began his music career officially in 2015 with two released songs to his credit – ‘Remember’ and ‘Monalisa’.
He believes being a university dropout will not in anyway detter the dynamics of his music. He believes he has the talent to reach the peak of his music career at any level.
Onecap has a forthcoming EP underway under his record label FOBALifestyle and he is confident the music world would appreciate his piece.

