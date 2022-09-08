News Top Stories

Outage: Lekki, environs thrown into darkness

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Lekki and its environs in Lagos have been thrown into darkness. Sources told New Telegraph that the blackout started on Wednesday morning and affected some parts of Victoria Island, Agungi, Chevron, Badore, and other areas on the island.

It was gathered that the blackout was as a result of maintenance work in the Ajah substation by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). TCN had in a statement warned of the blackout. The General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said that TCN would carry out maintenance work in the Ajah substation from September 7, 2022, to September 9, 2022, for a period of 12 hours daily. She explained that the maintenance work also includes the relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV transmission line 3 to a spare Omotosho 330kV line 2 bay as well as the repair of gas leakage on one of the isolators in the substation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara govt begins disbursement of Owo–Arugbo Monday

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Government will on Monday begin the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of ‘Owo Arugbo’, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. The scheme, targeted at giving succour to indigent and vulnerable adults of 60 years and above in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, […]
News

Makinde, Oyinlola, others woo Daniel back to PDP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the South West yesterday visited former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at his Asoludero Court country home in Sagamu, Ogun State. This came barely one week after the Oyinlola-led South West Reconciliation […]
News

Joke Sylvia shares beautiful throwback photos of amazon actresses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To celebrate her fellow blaze trailing women in the movie industry, Joke Silva chose to share beautiful throwback and present Photos of herself, Hilda Dokugbo, Ireti Doyle, Sola Sobowale, Mama Rainbow, Patience Ozokwo, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ngozi Nwosu and many others.   On her social media handle where shared the photos, which she called from Aforevo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica