Outage: Lekki, environs thrown into darkness

Lekki and its environs in Lagos have been thrown into darkness. Sources told New Telegraph that the blackout started on Wednesday morning and affected some parts of Victoria Island, Agungi, Chevron, Badore, and other areas on the island.

It was gathered that the blackout was as a result of maintenance work in the Ajah substation by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). TCN had in a statement warned of the blackout. The General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said that TCN would carry out maintenance work in the Ajah substation from September 7, 2022, to September 9, 2022, for a period of 12 hours daily. She explained that the maintenance work also includes the relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV transmission line 3 to a spare Omotosho 330kV line 2 bay as well as the repair of gas leakage on one of the isolators in the substation.

