News Top Stories

Outages: Eko, Ikeja DisCos blame drop in generation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc have attributed the outage currently being experienced by customers under their networks to a drop in power generation.

 

The DisCos made this known in statements issued on their social media pages yesterday, regarding the state of power supply to their customers.

 

EKEDC said the reduction in supply was due to the drop in power generation from an average of 3,700MW to 2,000MW per hour. The DisCo said this was caused by gas limitations arising from vandalism, and more recently an issue affecting Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) line from the Egbin Power Plant.

 

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that we are working with our generation and transmission partners to ensure that stable supply is achieved within the shortest possible time.

 

“We equally commenced major network rehabilitation and relief projects within our network two weeks ago that will significantly improve our services to our dear customers,” EKEDC said. Similarly, Ikeja Electric said power outage is being experienced in certain parts of its network due to load shedding by TCN as a result of drop in power generation.

 

The DisCo said the affected areas are Iju, Abule Odu, Egbeda, Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ago, Okota, Oke Afa, Ajao, Amuwo, Ikosi, Mende, Ogudu, Bariga, Oworo, Gbagada and Ilupeju.

 

“We regret the inconvenience and wish to assure that our technical team is working with other partners in the electricity value chain to improve the situation. “Normalcy will be restored as soon as stability is achieved,” Ikeja Electric said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Olupo’s demise: Lai Mohammed urges rancour free succession to stool

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has canvassed for a rancour-free selection of the candidate to fill the vacant stool of Olupo of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.   The community’s stool became vacant following the death of its first class monarch, Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola on Monday last week.   […]
News

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed on his own – Senators

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senators from Kwara State yesterday expressed their unflinching support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the on-going crisis between him and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. This was coming a few days after the minister lambasted the state governor, describing him as a ‘one chance.’ The senators expressed their support during a […]
News

I’m hale and hearty – Tinubu

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

…says only God can take life National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Sunday, said he is happy to be back to Nigeria hale and hearty. Tinubu, who spoke at an event to welcome him back to the country at the State House, Marina, after being away for three months during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica