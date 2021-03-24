Agric

Outbreak of Avian Iinfluenza in Niger

…Thousands of birds killed

Daniel Atori, Minna

Niger State has recorded confirmed cases of Avian Influenza in a cluster of poultry farms which has killed thousands of birds.
In a statement signed and issued by the Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Adamu Kuta, in Minna, the state capital late Tuesday, farmers are charged to disinfect all farm premises and utensils to check the transmission of the virus.
According to the statement: “Thousands of birds worth millions of naira have so far been lost to the disease.
Avian Influenza is of serious public health and socioeconomic importance as it affects both man and animals.”
The statement advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and report any incident of sudden high mortality of birds to the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

