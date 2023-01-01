Outcome of 2023 elections’ll shock Nigerians –Primate Ayodele

Founder/General Overseer of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in this interview with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, speaks about issues bothering on politics and wellbeing of Nigeria ahead of the 2023

elections

How do you see the impact of the Yuletide season on Christian daily living?

What should be the impact is love and humility. It also teaches us on how to give and to come together as Christians. To what extent should Christians draw the significance of Christ’s birth and his mission into the congregation? To any extent, it has no limitation. As long as you are a Christian and you believe because not every Christian believes in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Some criticize Christmas as unnecessary and abnormal.

We have many churches which do not believe in or celebrate Christmas. That is why I still say there is problem in Christendom because we are not united. There are too much of philosophers and too much of professors of the Bible. This factor has been causing trouble. I believe that celebrating Jesus’ birth is an act of celebrating a divine being.

Why won’t we celebrate him when we call, he answers us. Traditional worshippers know that they celebrate their gods by making sacrifices. But we Christians criticize blindly.

What roles do you think Christians should be playing in the political agenda of the nation?

We stand in the gap, for example those who are interested in politics should go into politics to reshape things, to fight corruption and make things better.

People like us cannot go into politics because we are not called into that. Ours is to pray, guide and tell them the mind of God, whether they want to hear it or not. What dangers do you think the attacks pose to the 2023 elections? The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should do the needful in order to make the election excellent and prevent lapses. Otherwise the election might not hold on the day it is slated to hold.

Or if the election holds, there will be some crisis points whereby it will result in inclusiveness and this will not be good for our democracy. INEC and the police should work their modalities for elections to hold nationwide. If care is not taken, mark it that date is still dicey. Has God told you who is likely to be Nigeria’s next president? Thank you so much.

We all have our areas of calling, gifting and specialization. For some it is healing, for others it is teaching, etc. I have been in this field for a while and have made some landmarks to the glory of God. I say it the way God reveals it. The next president will shock a lot.

It is not the way that some are seeing it that it will go. Let us take it this way, Lagos is APC, Labour Party and PDP. Oyo State is between PDP and APC, Osun is between PDP and APC, Ogun between PDP and APC. Labour will come up a little bit because we cannot underestimate the power of the Labour Party in these areas. While Edo State is PDP, Labour and APC. For Taraba State, it is PDP and APC. Jos is PDP and APC, Labour Party will come behind. Benue is PDP and APC, while Labour Party will come behind.

For Kano State, honestly Kwakwanso will not win but there will be no landslide for any of the parties, the margin will not be much, it is between PDP and APC, I am not seeing Labour Party in Kano. In Sokoto, it is between PDP and APC. Also in Adamawa State it is between PDP and APC too.

The next President is not coming by noise. If Nigeria fails to get the right President there will be hardship, the terrorism will be alarming, there will be economic instability, a kind of disintegration. It is not by ethnicity that we will get us the right president. We need God’s intervention. PDP, APC, NNCC and Labour have good candidates but what I will advise is that they all come together to form coalition. But the egoism present among the four of them will not make them form a coalition.

Nigeria is not stable now, it is shaking at this juncture and none of these people will get it (things done) excellently whereas Nigeria needs excellent performance. If Peter Obi becomes the next president it will cause ethnic crisis whereby the country will be sectional. The poor will rise and it is going to be a government of vengeance, whereby it will be like those who did not vote for me I will not do them well.

If he becomes President, the rich will not enjoy him because there will be too much scrutiny and the government will be too slow. The economy will come up little by little, there will be slight irregularity in the government and the issue of agitations for Biafra or Oodua Republic will not stop. None of them will stop the agitations. Meanwhile the Republic of Biafra and Oodua Republic cannot come in 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026 but it will still come.

Maybe those who started the agitation might not be one to actualize it. Nonetheless, if it is APC/ Tinubu the poor, illiterates and those at the grassroots will have an upper hand and be relevant. It is a politics of ‘you have and I have’, the rich will not enjoy it (the administration) as expected but they will be relevant and there will be a balancing of the equation between the rich and the poor. If it is PDP, they will bring the poor and the rich together, they will do things to redeem their name and do what Nigeria wants. PDP will only use one term and cannot go for two terms, likewise APC.

In terms of fixing insecurity, ASUU, economy, energy, petroleum, all of them will try. One of them (the presidential candidates) is bad. Dollar will come down if we get the right President. At the end of the day who we think will be the winner will not be the winner. Not that I am afraid to say it but let people use their reasoning to deduce from what I have said.

We need government that will make life better, Nigeria is sick – spiritually, economically, physically, etc. So who will do it right? If we do not allow the person that God has in store to rule Nigeria, Nigeria will suffer and we will regret voting in 2023. Do not let it be as if I am supporting anybody but if the right person does not emerge, I will talk. But let us leave it the way it is so it won’t look like I’m campaigning for anybody. What I only want to say is the areas (states) where each of the parties will win.

Ebonyi is between PDP and Labour Party; Cross Rivers is between PDP and Labour Party, Imo State is between PDP and Labour Party and Anambra is between PDP and Labour Party. This is what I see. Having said these, they should handle the issue of security very well so we wouldn’t see incessant killings of the military personnel.

Our military will try to get rid of some terrorists and the terrorists will want to attack Air Force planes. We do not want that to happen, so we have to pray against bloodbath in police and military. We also have to pray against military facilities being attacked. There will be some bombing scares in some parts. Let me say this, before you go ahead with your remaining questions. G-5 is a mirage. I pity Nyesom Wike because he is going to sink politically. He doesn’t have the foresight of what he is doing. I am only speaking as sent by God to him.

I am not interested in mentioning anybody’s name nor do I want to make anyone popular. But Wike has chewed more than what he can take. I pity people like Makinde, Ikpeazu and Ortom because the more they are following him, the more problems they are having. They will betray themselves because they do not see anything but believing they are enjoying their time.

Meanwhile, PDP should know that Jonathan is not giving them support, he is not with Atiku. To whom will he rather give his support? He is going to give Peter Obi support. The Northerner leaders are supporting Abubakar Atiku, nobody is supporting Tinubu. Tinubu’s votes are still going to divide some big Northerners, even the caucus of APC and APC governors. Wait and see. By January before the election, he will begin to see all of these. They might not say it out but the inner caucus will frustrate Tinubu.

Apart from the failure of the Muslim-Muslim ticket, he needs to work extraordinarily. You made mention of the same faith ticket, do you think this will affect the election in any way? I believe the majority of Christians will not vote for Muslim-Muslim ticket, they would rather vote for a Christian because Muslim- Muslim ticket is an embarrassment to Christendom and is an act of injustice. But some Christian leaders do not see the Muslim-Muslim ticket this way? Who are they?

Mention their names, let me address them. You may be my friend but if you do what is not right or what is not in the interest of Christendom I will tell you. What remarkable developments do you foresee from the election and what is your overall view on the 2023 election? We have not done the election and I do not have any overall view at the moment.

The way I am looking at it is that Nigerians will come out (to vote) because they are tired of pains, anguish and poverty. This Christmas was tough because you cannot have N5, 000 and say you are marking Christmas but five and 10 years ago, you can have N5000 and say you are celebrating Christmas. So, people will come out to vote and if BVAS is disabled then it will be serious, APC will win. Without BVAS there will be serious rigging.

That is why INEC has a big role to play. Any INEC official or commissioner who allows rigging will see God’s anger and their generation will perish. Their families will cry permanently and be in total sorrow because Nigerians want better government and not sloppy government anymore. Some leaders have warned that the 2023 elections might not hold…

The next election must be held for the betterment of the nation. It might not hold if the security aspect is not handled properly. It will hold but the date might be shifted. Except INEC does not do its work very well, the election will hold because Buhari will go. He is tired and will hand over to whomever wins. Buhari is ready for a credible election. Ayodele

