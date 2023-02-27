2023 Elections Politics

Outcome Of Presidential, NASS Polls, Not True Reflection Of Osun Residents’ Will – APC

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) has lamented the spate of violence that characterized Saturday’s Presidents and National Assembly elections in the state and vowed to challenge the outcome.

The party said there were reported pockets of violence in some parts of the state during the voting process in the state.

Addressing a press at Tinubu/Shetima Presidential campaign office, Osogbo, APC Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said they have started studying the election results, saying they will challenge the outcome of the elections.

The APC Chairman, who was represented by Chief Kola Olabisi, the party Spokesperson hinted that the outcome of the election was not a true reflection of Osun residents’ will.

He explained that no fewer than eight members of the party were allegedly killed by thugs suspected to be working for PDP.

He accused the Police of being biased.

“We want to state here expressly that our party, the APC, was denied the level playground to canvass for votes before the elections as it is on record that so many of our members were either killed, maimed, attacked or run out of their abodes by the PDP hoodlums.

“Many of our members were needlessly and cruelly dispatched to the great beyond by the notorious and daredevil PDP thugs who were ubiquitous and operating unhindered across the state before and during the elections.

Lawal hinted that hoodlums who were large in number also attacked the country home of the immediate past governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, in Iragbiji where several polling units were raided as already thump-printed ballot boxes were carted away by the miscreants.

According to him, the political hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons ransacked the strongholds of the opposition APC across the state.

“The hoodlums who got to Idi-Ogungun polling unit in Iragbiji at 3:04 pm when the sorting and counting of votes were ongoing, were seen shooting sporadically into the air to scare the electorate as officials of the INEC narrowly escaped death by the whiskers.

He stated that the attackers who arrived at the affected polling units in full force sent the entire community into panic as the atmosphere was rented with gunshots before they eventually snatched the ballot boxes during their onslaught at Idi Ogungun, outskirts of Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Council Area of the state and later moved to Eleesun and Odebudo, two of the popular communities in the council, all of which are APC strongholds.

“The miscreants successfully ransacked the first polling unit after which they swiftly moved to the next polling unit which is close by distance where other ballot boxes were carted away.

“Information has it that a team of police came to repel the attacks and eventually got two of the hoodlums apprehended. We, therefore, call for the prosecution of the arrested thugs by the Police.

“The most annoying thing is that these PDP political thugs enjoy the shield of the policemen who, oftentimes, guarded them whenever the hoodlums were perpetrating their attacks on the innocent people whose only sin before them was their membership of the APC”, he stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

