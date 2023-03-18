Outcome of Presidential Poll Responsible For Voter Apathy – Prof. Ben

Prof. Etie Ben, Professor of Geology, University of Calabar has expressed concerns about the voter apathy experienced in the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Prof Ben stated this in an interview with newsmen in Okon after casting his vote at his polling unit, Unit 008, Okon Development One.

According to him, what we see here is quite different from what we saw on the 25th of February 2023.

“People came out in large numbers to vote, with assurances that their votes will count, but media reports about their votes not counting, has contributed to the apathy,” he said.

He also said that the votes not transmitted in real time had played a role in voter apathy in today’s elections.

On the conduct of the elections, Prof Ben commended the electoral process by INEC, while stating that the elections have been peaceful in his unit and other polling units.

Speaking on vote buying, Ben said people give different terminologies to the name vote buying, and it is one aspect of the electoral process that cannot be totally eradicated.

He expressed optimism that PDP candidates would come out successful in his unit.

“I expect the PDP governorship and House of Assembly candidates to win because they have worked, and I will be surprised if they don’t win,” he said.

