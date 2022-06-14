Outcry as herdsmen cripple basic education in Benue

Govt: FG should intervene as challenges beyond our capacity

…render 80% of children out of school

PLIGHT

School children in Benue State are lamenting their plight and fate over the disruption of their education by bandits and armed herdsmen that invaded, attacked and destroyed their schools, leaving many of them out-of-school in the last five years

Parents: FG is insensitive to the plight of our children

Pupils: Condition of our schools is pathetic, unimaginable

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

These are not a best of times for children and parents in Benue State. Over 80 per cent of the children of the state are out-ofschool following incessant invasion and attacks on schools in the last five years that has left several public primary and secondary schools devastated thereby forcing many schools to close down. Today, there is growing disenchantment in the state over how to return the children in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps spread across the state. The state government is seeking the Federal Government’s intervention as the state could not shoulder the weight of fixing the challenges given the enormity of the challenge confronting the state. The most affected areas in the orgy of attacks and invasion by herdsmen and bandits are public schools in Agatu, Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of the state, leaving several pupils either completely out of school or learning under a deplorable condition. Statistics recently obtained from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) revealed that more than 50 public primary school structures were completely devastated by the herdsmen that invaded and attacked farmland and communities across the state. Regretting the development, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said that the attacks had crippled basic education in the state as no fewer than 80 per cent of the children were out of school. Shior, who explained that in the communities affected by the crisis, the number of children in schools currently was about 20 per cent, lamented that the bandits and herdsmen also destroyed the roads and bridges in some parts of the state to frustrate efforts of security agencies at accessing remote areas to contain attacks. He said: “If you look at our data, children are not covered in communities that are located within Makurdi and its environs. Like Abagena IDP Camp, we have an emergency school and also in Daudu I and II Camps, as well as at Ukpiam Camp, where there are a low number of children. “But in locations such as Umenger and Torkula in Mbagwen Local Government Council Ward, the number of children that are currently in school is very low. “The situation is the same in Logo, Agatu, Okpokwu and Kwande Local Government Areas (LGAs) among others where we have low enrolment of pupils in schools.” According to statistics, over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are still wallowing in penury in the various designated camps across the state, just as the state government is also grappling with the challenge of catering for thousands of the Cameroonian refugees at Ikyogen in Kwande Local Government Area of the state. Meanwhile, when New Telegraph visited some of the IDP camps located at Abagena, Daudu, Uikpiam and Ikyogen, the pupils are still psychologically and emotionally traumatised in the aftermaths of the various attacks, which resulted in the death of their brothers, parents, friends and teachers, a development that has negatively affected their future and educational pursuit and career. At the RCM Primary School, Ikyule in Logo Local Government Area, one of the schools visited by our Correspondent, which had been one of the schools sought after since it was established in 1972 by members of the community who wanted sound and qualitative education for their wards and children, is today total in ruins due to attack on the school. The 50-year-old school before its invasion by bandits was reputed to have produced many old students in the state, who have excelled in their endeavour and career. But unfortunately, the school, which used to be the pride of the state and its host community, is in complete ruins as a result of attacks by suspected herdsmen, who allegedly set the school ablaze. The school facilities and structures are presently shambles without windows and doors, while the fittings were completely vandalised during the multiple raids on the school. Following the attacks the pupils and teachers, who are apprehensive that the school might be attacked again, had fled the school. Due to attacks, NKST School in Ayilamo in the Tiv land, which is about 10 minutes’ walk from RCM Primary School in the same Logo Local Government Area, could not serve as alternative to the pupils and their parents for fear of invasion as the school had also at various times been attacked by suspected herdsmen. A source at the community, who pleaded anonymity, told New Telegraph that most of the pupils had relocated from the community, while others had gone to other schools. The source, who bemoaned the lackadaisical approach and insensitivity of the Federal Government to the plight of the children, and particularly towards addressing the challenges confronting the education of the children, however, lamented that a good number of pupils whose parents could not afford to send their children to a far-away schools have dropped out of school. “The government appears insensitive to the fate of the pupils and condition of the schools. How can a school that has existed for decades could not be renovated after it was destroyed by herdsmen? They are simply playing politics with our lives and those of our children,” the source said. Relieving their experience, one of the displaced children at the Abagena IDP Camp make-shift school, Tordue Gbawuan, however, lamented the poor learning condition in the school set up by the state government. He said: “The condition of the school is very poor and unimaginable. The few teachers here are trying their best as there are no adequate teaching and learning facilities that can facilitate quality learning. Again, we can’t concentrate in class even if we have the best teachers, structures, facilities and books because of the fear of herdsmen attack. The incessant attacks by these bandits and herdsmen have greatly affected our academic pursuit and opportunity of a brighter future. “I am appealing to the Federal Government, and particularly the Governor Samuel Ortom-led administration to do something urgently so that we can go back to our ancestral homes and start life anew. “Our attention is always divided during lessons by fear as we watch out for the herdsmen, who always come unannounced to attack the IDP Camp.” His school mate, Terhemba Yagba, a Primary Four pupil, also expressed frustration with the anxiety-filled environment in which they are learning, saying: “We are always living in fear and there is no way we can concentrate or learn under the prevailing situation in the area.” According to a teacher (name withheld) in the school, the students in the last five years have been forced to be out of school as a result of the incessant attacks on their schools. “And, due to their long absence from school, the pupils could hardly remember a word in English,” he said. Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom is from Guma Local Government Area, one of the worst hit local government areas in the state, which has witnessed a series of herdsmen attacks and loss of no fewer than 73 people that were killed in January, this year when the community was invaded by armed herdsmen. The only public primary schools in Uikpan, LGEA Primary School, had also come under repeated attacks, forcing the pupils to abandon the school. A pupil of the school, Jessica Kaha, who lamented their ordeal, said: “I stopped going to school since the crisis began. Our school and others in the area are no longer operating again because of the attacks which forced us out of school.” Also lamenting the development, a parent, who spoke to New Telegraph, Akimbir Kusa, regretted that the future of their children is being toyed with following the activities of the bandits and herdsmen who invade the community at random. “The future of our children is very bleak. Our prayer is that they should be better than us, but how would this be possible when they don’t have the opportunity of completing primary school education? “There is no parent that would be happy that his or her children at their tender age have to drop out of school for no fault of theirs, but to engage in farming or play around due to lack of school to educate them. The government at all levels should rise up and do something urgently to restore peace to our communities, rebuild our schools and provide an enabling environment for education and other activities to thrive again in the state,” he stated. However, investigations by New Telegraph revealed that teachers in the IDPs Camps’ makeshift schools are not being paid by government, as they were said to be operating based on their understanding with the state government, while those in schools closed down on the wake of incessant attacks by bandits and herdsmen were not redeployed. It was also learnt that the Governor Ortom’s administration has arranged with the teachers in IDPs camps, who are not on the state government’s payroll, but volunteered on contract arrangement to teach the displaced pupils in order to keep them busy. “We operating on a gentleman agreement and arrangement with the government at least to keep the displaced children busy as they in the IDPs Camps,” one of the teachers told New Telegraph, even as some of such makeshift schools are no longer functional due to lack of motivation on the part of the government. Faced with the challenges, Governor Ortom has vowed that the state government would not surrender the state to criminals, even as he assured the people of the state that his administration would not relent in its fight against criminals and kidnappers, who invade schools, kill innocent citizens and destroy their livelihood. The governor, who vowed that tough time awaits any criminal element operating in the state, insisted that “criminals who terrorised the state in the past did not find it funny,” saying: “We will continue to work with security agencies to secure our state.” “And, I want to reiterate that I will not surrender the state to criminals; we will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure peace and stability in the state,” he promised. In the governor’s recent message to mark the just concluded Children’s Day celebration, Ortom said no Nigerian child deserves to be out of school. He, however, declared that the 10.5 million out-of-school children figure in Nigeria as released by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was unacceptable and urged the government at all levels to take decisive steps in revising the trend. The governor said: “The Benue State government under my leadership would not tolerate keeping children on the streets instead of enrolling them in school. We have zero tolerance for child trafficking, and indeed all crimes against humanity. “We will continue to promote children’s rights and ensure that every child of school age is enrolled in school. I, therefore, challenge the governments at all levels to take the rights and welfare of the children as a number one priority. “I am, however, saddened with the latest figure by UNICEF that over 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school. It is disturbing to me. This is unacceptable. We must all work hard to change this narrative.” Ortom lamented that if children are not enrolled in school, they will become ready tools in the hands of terrorists and killer herdsmen who will use them to foster their criminal and inhuman activities. “We must protect our children from evil men. Parents must not allow their children to be exposed to the vagaries of terrorists, killer herdsmen, cultists, traffickers and ritualistic. Let us cater for their welfare and train them so that they will become good citizens and leaders of tomorrow”. Meanwhile, the state government has expressed regrets that the humanitarian challenges unleashed on the state by suspected herdsmen and terrorists’ invasion are beyond its capacity to handle, and therefore called on the Federal Government to be fully involved in addressing the challenges as done with Boko Haram victims in the North-East. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had about five years ago during his visit to the state, promised that the Federal Government would release N10 billion to rebuild the homes and other infrastructure destroyed by terrorists in Benue and other states across the country that are facing similar challenges. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had identified three major areas of prompt action, which he listed to include security, rebuilding and restoring back the farmland to the people. He said: “I am here on behalf of the President and you recall that President Buhari ordered a survey should be done especially on destruction of homes and displacement of people. “Three things were identified by the President that must be addressed. The first is security – that all homes destroyed to be secured back; the second is for the displaced people to return to their homes and to ensure that all homes destroyed by the invaders are rebuilt, while the third is that the government must restore farmland taken over back to the displaced farmers, while other people who engage in other business activities will be able to do so without fear.” Despite the Vice President’s assurances to the state government and the people, up till now the promises by the Federal Government had never been fulfilled, while the fate of children in the affected communities to continue their education, remain a forlorn.

