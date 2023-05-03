Outlook brightens for economy as private credit growth surges

Impact of cash scarcity For instance, a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, forecast in February that Nigeria would suffer a total GDP loss of $18 million per month due to the adverse effects of the cash shortage on the economy.

Rewane, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), attributed the expected decline in GDP growth to the reduction in velocity of money in circulation and total man-hours loss in the economy. Similarly, a former Statistician- General of the Federation and Chief Executive of the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS), Yemi Kale, projected in March that Nigeria’s GDP would contract in the first quarter of 2023, due to the cash shortage caused by the naira redesign policy.

Specifically, Kale, who is now chief economist at KPMG Nigeria, predicted that the country’s GDP would reduce by about N10 trillion to N15 trillion as a result of the nationwide cash scarcity occasioned by the implementation of the cur- rency redesign policy. He stated: “I am estimating a re- duction in Q1 2023 nominal GDP by between N10 trillion to N15 trillion due to challenges sourc- ing cash in Q1 2023. “This is because about 40 per- cent of Nigeria’s N198 trillion GDP in 2022 is informal of which about 90 percent is cash-based. Further 30 percent of formal sector GDP is cash-based. This means N106.9 trillion of the

total too is cash-based.”

Rising PSC So, it may have come as some- thing of a surprise to industry watchers that the “Money and Credit Statistics” for March 2023, released by the CBN last week, indicated that banks’ credit to the private sector increased by N6.59 trillion or 18.09 per cent to N43.07 trillion in March, from N36.47 tril- lion in the corresponding period of 2022. The data also shows that when compared with the numbers for February 2023 (N41.75 trillion) banking sector credit to the pri- vate sector in March increased by N1.31 trillion or 3.14 per cent. MPR hikes It is, however, noteworthy that banks’ credit to the economy has been heading north in recent times despite the CBN adopting a monetary policy tightening stance since May last year. The apex bank, had like most of its counterparts in other parts of the world, responded to the heightened level of inflation, which was triggered by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, by introducing and sustaining a tight monetary policy. Thus, in May last year, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), voted for the first time in over two years to raise the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), to 13 per cent.

The MPC subsequently raised the MPR to 14 percent and 15.5 per cent at its meetings in July and September respectively. However, apart from hiking the MPR to 15.5 per cent in September, the MPC also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

Explaining the move at the post MPC press conference, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalisation of the economies, loosening the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat. “Also, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate naira. We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.”

He further stated: “The tested monetary policy theory is that the easiest way to tame inflationary pressure is to raise rates. CBN research study has shown that once inflation trends above 12.5 or 13 per cent, it will retard growth. So, it is difficult for us, with all data available, not to go in a very aggressive way.”

Indeed, with inflation maintaining an upward trend, the CBN, since that MPC meeting in September, has stuck to its tight monetary policy stance. Thus, at its last meeting held in March, the MPC further raised the MPR to 18 per cent, citing the need to continue the inflation fight. The communiqué issued by the committee at the end of that meeting partly read: “The MPC observed the continued upward risk to price development around expectations on the removal of the PMS subsidy; rising prices of other energy sources; continuing exchange rate pressure; and uncertain climatic conditions. These in the view of members, provides a compelling argument for an up- ward adjustment of the policy rate, albeit, less aggressively.

“The Committee, however, noted that the naira redesign and cash withdrawal limit policies have resulted in a sizeable reduction in Currency-Outside-Banks, indicating an expected improvement in the potency of monetary policy tools. “Members, however, remained aware of the ongoing challenges associated with the limits imposed on cash withdrawals in the face of frequent downtime in bank electronic transaction channels. The Committee thus called on Other Depository Corporations, online payment platforms, and other stakeholders to ensure that the prevailing incidence of network failures is overcome in the immediate and short term.”

Interestingly, analysts attribute the upward trend in banking industry credit to the private sec- tor despite the steady increase in MPR since May last year, to policies such as the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) and other initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector. LDR policy For instance, under the LDR policy, which was introduced in July 2019, the apex bank initially increased the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year.

In his personal statement at the MPC meeting held in November, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, stated: “The industry Non-Per- forming Loan (NPLs) ratio was 4.8 per cent at the end of October 2022, compared with 5.3 per cent at the end of the corresponding period of 2021, which was below the prudential maximum of 5.0 per cent.

“The decline in NPLs was at- tributable to write-offs, restructuring of facilities, Global Standing Instruction (GSI) and sound credit risk management by banks. Total assets of the banking industry showed an increase of N12.37 trillion or 21.58 per cent from N57.30 per cent in October 2021 to N69.67 trillion in October 2022, driven largely by balances with CBN/banks, investments, and credit expansion to the real sector.

“As a result, the total flow of credit to the economy increased from N23.49 trillion in October 2021 to N28.81 trillion in October 2022, representing an increase of 22.66 per cent to the key sectors of the economy, including Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, General, Governments and commerce.”

Also, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (DG, FSS), Aishah Ahmad, in her personal statement, stated: Total credit also increased by N5.32 trillion to N28.81trillion between end-October 2021 and end-October 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce, and oil & gas sectors.

The continued credit expansion particularly to output enhancing sectors is expected to further support economic activities. “However, sustained regulatory vigilance is required to mitigate any potential crystallization of credit risk in the financial system in view of lingering macro- economic risks.”

Growth projection New Telegraph reports that at the recent World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings, CBN Governor, Emefiele, was reported as saying that the IMF’s growth projection for Nigeria shows that the country and its handlers are doing something right. Emefiele said that even though the growth projection of 3.2 per cent is still sub-optimal, by CBN’s assessment, he was pleased at the Fund’s decision to keep Nigeria’s growth projection at such a level.

“I must say that we are delight- ed that even in sub-Saharan Africa, the growth levels in Nigeria, even though by our assessment, is still sub-optimal. That the IMF, would among all the countries in Africa, say that growth in Nigeria should be retained at 3.2 per cent, gladdens our heart. “It means we are doing certain things that are correct and we’ll continue to do those things that are right. But it also means that we are not going to remove our eyes on monetary policy, which is to focus extensively on how to moderate inflation, but at the same time, ensure that banking system stability remains resilient and then strong, as it is right now,” the CBN Governor was further quoted as saying. Conclusion Analysts believe that although the MPC raised the MPR to 18 per cent at its meeting in March and is likely to raise it further later this month, the LDR policy and other similar such initiatives of the CBN, are likely to continue to boost private sector credit growth.