News

Outlook for Nigerian Bonds bleak with negative yields

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

•Rates to remain depressed in the short-term, says StanChart

 

Negative real yields have sapped demand for naira bonds, and that’s unlikely to change over coming months as the Central Bank of Nigeria keeps its policy rate low to boost economic growth. Returns on Nigerian localcurrency bonds fell 14 per cent in December after soaring 66 per cent in the previous 11 months, according to a Bloomberg index tracking the debt, as investors snapped up yields that were in double digits for most of the year.

 

The gauge extended its decline this year. The December sell-off came as investors started fretting that the market is over-valued amid rising inflation and close-to-zero yields on some government debt.

 

The outlook for inflation, which accelerated to a 34-month high of 14.9 per cent in November, remains murky given pressure on the central bank to aid the recovery of an economy that’s in recession.

 

“We don’t see yields picking up rapidly soon or inflation dropping,” Wale Olusi, head of research at United Capital in Lagos, said by phone. “Expecting positive real returns anytime soon is almost asking for too much.

 

The government and central bank need interest rates to be low and growth to return.” Inflation is almost double the yield on Nigerian long bonds The yield on Nigerian 2029 naira bonds climbed 45 basis points this week to 7.44 per cent as of the market close on Thursday.

 

The yield fell as low as 3.75 per cent in November. Consumer inflation will remain in the double digits unless authorities reform monetary policy to focus on price stability, the International Monetary Fund said last month.

 

Adding to headwinds are the government’s plan to borrow as much as N4.28 trillion ($11.1 billion) in local and foreign markets to plug its 2021 budget deficit.

 

Even so, domestic institutional investors may continue to buy naira bonds as they don’t have many alternatives, said Samir Gadio, the London-based head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc.

 

“Local bond yields will likely remain depressed in the coming months, but may have bottomed out,” Gadio said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to Buhari: Why are Service Chiefs indispensable?

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan Igbo cultural o r g a n i s a t i o n , Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday endorsed the call by the National Assembly for President Mhammadu Buhari to sack the current Service Chiefs. Ohanaeze wondered why the Federal Government has remained intransigent on the service chiefs and refused to save the nation […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Sanwo-Olu confirms one person has died in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed that one person has died from the wounds he suffered during Tuesday night’s security onslaught on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza. In a tweet posted a few minutes ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington […]
News

Biden to name running mate first week of August

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica