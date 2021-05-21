News

Outrage as Agric Ministry awards N30m mosque contract

The Nigerian public was yesterday startled following a revelation that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development awarded a N30 million mosque construction project to a private firm. The contract awarded to El-Shukhur Multi-Buz Nigeria Limited, had generated so much outrage and condemnation since the contract letter, duly signed by Musa Musa, Deputy Director, Department of Procurement of the Ministry, was leaked to the media.

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector were wondering why the ministry had suddenly derailed into investing such a humongous amount in religious affairs, when there was so much needed to be done towards the achievement of food security in the country. While the letter of award of the contract did not indicate where the mosque project would be sited, it, however, revealed that the project must be completed within eight weeks.

The letter of contract award with reference number FMA/PROC/AHS/ SIP/2020/7742/1 , dated 10th December, 2020, also indicated that the Ministerial Tenders Board at its 7th meeting held on 7th December, 2020 approved the contract award for the construction of the mosque.

The letter reads in part; “I am directed to inform you that the Ministerial Tenders Board at its 7th meeting held on 7th December, 2020 approved the award of contract for the construction of Friday Mosque to your company at the total contract sum of N30, 000, 000.00 (Thirty Million Naira only), inclusive of VAT, with a completion period of eight weeks with effect from the date of this letter. “You are therefore, required to indicate in writing within three days of receipt of this offer, your acceptance to the office of the Director Procurement, FMARD, Abuja, or otherwise, the offer will be considered lapsed. Therefore, you are to liaise with the Director (Animal Husbandry Services) for adequate supervision of the contract and the Director (Legal Services) for signing of the contract agreement. “Please note that the contract is not transferable and the cost is fixed, firm and request for price variation will not be entertainment.”

