Outrage as FCTA begins demolition of Trademore buildings

There was public outcry and frustration yesterday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday commenced the demolition of about 100 houses built on waterways in Trademore Estate in Lugbe. Recall that Trademore Estate has been at the centre of the flooding problem in Lugbe, Abuja, causing many deaths in the past three years.

FCTA and Trademore Estate developers have been trading words on who should be blamed for the perennial flooding in the area. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah explained that 30 houses had been demolished, while 70 would still be pulled down. Attah said: “For now 30 houses are going, but over 100 were marked, but we are still engaging critical stakeholders around there. After removing the first 30 houses, we will engage with them, we would look at how we can use the Land Solution Act to find a solution”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...