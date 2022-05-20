News

Outrage as FCTA begins demolition of Trademore buildings

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

There was public outcry and frustration yesterday as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Thursday commenced the demolition of about 100 houses built on waterways in Trademore Estate in Lugbe. Recall that Trademore Estate has been at the centre of the flooding problem in Lugbe, Abuja, causing many deaths in the past three years.

FCTA and Trademore Estate developers have been trading words on who should be blamed for the perennial flooding in the area. Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah explained that 30 houses had been demolished, while 70 would still be pulled down. Attah said: “For now 30 houses are going, but over 100 were marked, but we are still engaging critical stakeholders around there. After removing the first 30 houses, we will engage with them, we would look at how we can use the Land Solution Act to find a solution”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Who will save Onele Arinze?

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA,

He has had a strange ailment for 15 years and almost survived the sickness. But the ailment relapsed and he had a fire accident that burnt his legs. 24 year-old Arinze Onele, a native of Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State is being held in the hospital for a N345,000 bill with […]
News

Why get a Certification Course in Project Management?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Can you guess the reason behind a project failure? We can give you a hint! Poor issue and risk management. Poor management of the organization can lead to project failures ranging from small to massive projects. It is essential to understand that risk and issue management are two different things. Risk vs Issue – there […]
News

COVID-19: Gov’s ADC, orderly, physician test positive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Aide de camp (ADC), orderly and personal physician to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State have tested positive to COVID-19. Ortom, who disclosed the status of these aides through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, dispelled reports that his administration has been paralysed on account of the pandemic.   “As we earlier clarified, government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica