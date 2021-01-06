Outrage as FG hikes electricity tariff twice in two months

Outrage, yesterday, greeted the new hike in the Multi- Year Tariff Order (MYTO) slammed on electricity consumers by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), two months after the implementation of another hike in November 2020.

The 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have already begun the implementation of the fresh tariff hike for customers on January 1, 2021. The new hike, which will see some customers pay as much as N59.7 per kilowatt hour (/KwH), has been rejected by Nigerians, including the organised private sector and labour unions.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that the new electricity tariff would be a challenge for business owners, manufacturers, MSMEs, households and the Nigerian economy. NERC, which gave Dis- Cos the nod in the new MYTO sighted by New Telegraph on Tuesday, stated that the new tariff would be paid by customers of the 11 DisCos.

The MYTO signed by the new Chairman of NERC, Sanusi Garba, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, but released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, showed that the new tariff increase took effect on Friday, January 1, 2021 and supersedes the previous Order NERC/2028/2020.

In the new order, NERC/225/2020, obtained by this newspaper, the End- User Cost Reflective Tariff was increased from N56.9/ KwH to N59.7/KwH. The order addressed to one of the 11 DisCos, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), showed that the End-User Allowed Tariff has been hiked from N34.1 per kilowatt hour (KwH) it was at the end of 2020 to 46.5 per kwH by January 1, 2021. This is also expected to increase fully to N57.1 KwH by July 2021.

The generation cost has also been increased from N24.1/KwH to N27.1/ KwH. This will be reduced to N26.1/KwH by July 2021. The electricity sector regulator also ordered the DisCos to drastically cut down their tariff shortfall from N70.501 billion, which it was in 2020 to N24.521 billion beginning from January to June, 2021. This is expected to be reduced to zero beginning from July 2021.

NERC also pegged the percentage of minimum remittances for DisCos at N60.31 per cent beginning from January 2021 from N24.1 per cent it was up till December 2020. The Commission also ordered that this should hit 100 per cent beginning from July 3, 2021.

The Commission said that it considered the 14.9 per cent inflation rate rise in November 2020, foreign exchange of N379.4/$1 as of December 29, 2020, available generation capacity, U.S. in flation rate of 1.22 per cent and the capital expenditure (CAPEX) of the power firms to raise the tariff.

The revised Service Based Tariff (SBT) also saw increase in the rates payable by all classes of electricity users unlike the one of November 2020 that exempted low power getters. This is effective till June 2021, while a Cost Reflective Tariff (CRT) expected to raise the new cost higher will be activated from June to December 2021, the NERC Order revealed.

It would be recalled that in December 2020, NERC notified that it had begun another tariff review, which has been completed and had taken effect from January 1, 2021. NERC had raised tariff for the DisCos in September, but that drew outrages from customers and the organised labour, prompting the Federal Government to suspend it while parties dialogued. By November 1, 2020, the suspended tariff was implemented after some discounts were given for customers who get 12 hours and above power supply daily.

However, those with less than 12 hour supply did not get a tariff hike, according to the NERC Order of November 2020. NERC has, however, said that the tariff increment it approved was not 50 per cent. In a memo entitled: “Purported 50 per cent increase in electricity tariffs,” NERC alleged that some reports s were misinforming electricity consumers.

It said: “The attention of the Commission has been drawn to publications in the print and electronic media misinforming electricity consumers that the Commission has approved a 50 per cent increase in electricity tariffs “The Commission hereby state unequivocally that no approval has been granted for a 50 per cent tariff increase in the tariff order for electricity distribution companies, which took effect on January 1, 2021.

“On the contrary, the tariff for customers on service bands D & E (customers being served less than an average of 12hrs of supply per day over a period of one month) remains frozen and subsidised in line with the policy direction of the Federal Government.

“In compliance with the provisions of the EPSR Act and the nation’s tariff methodology for biannual minor review, the rates for service bands A, B, C, D and E have been adjusted by NGN2.00 to NGN4.00 per kWhr to reflect the partial impact of inflation & movement in forex.”

“The Commission remains committed to protecting electricity consumers from failure to deliver on committed service levels under the service-based tariff regime. “Any customer that has been impacted by any rate increases beyond the above provision of the tariff order should report to the Commission,” it said.

