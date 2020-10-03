News

Outrage, as KWAM 1 allegedly pummels Ogun broadcaster

The Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) yesterday slammed Fuji musician star, Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 for allegedly brutalising an Ogun State-based broadcaster, Wole Sorunke (aka MC Murphy). Sorunke, a popular radio presenter and compere, was allegedly beaten and brutalised by the fuji maestro and his boys on Thursday night at the 60th birthday party of the Olu of Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Abdulfatai Akorede Akamo. Addressing journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, the National FIBAN President, Desmond Nwachukwu, described the incident as unbecoming of the fuji star and holder of Mayegun of Yorubaland title.

According to Nwachukwu, Ayinde, popular known as K1 De Ultimate, brutalised, harassed and humiliated the FIBAN over what he called a minor issue. Nwachukwu said Ayinde’s conduct was a mockery of Yoruba race as well as the title bestowed on him by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. The FIBAN President appealed to the first class monarch to immediately strip the Fuji star of the title, describing him as unfit. Nwachukwu said, the leadership of FIBAN had reported the matter to the security agencies and vowed to take legal actions to ensure justice is done.

He said: “We would like to tell his Majesty that, Yes, we are all humans and we can make mistakes. This is a grave mistake he has done because as far as we are concerned the holder of Mayegun of Yorubaland title must be a man that commands respect and carries himself pretty well, understanding that the image of his Majesty and the entire Yoruba race is what he goes about with

