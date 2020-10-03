Arts & Entertainments

Outrage as Presidency 'Locks Comment Section' of Buhari's tweets

The Presidency has sparked outrage on social media following a restriction of the comment section, limiting citizens to interact with President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet. President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier share a post via the microblogging platform, Twitter, on the commissioning of the standard gauge railway line from Itakpe to Warri via the steel town complex of Ajaokuta.

However, interacting under the tweet is limited to ‘only’ those allowed by the media team in charge of the president’s official Twitter page making it impossible for Nigerians to share their thoughts on the project.

This left netizens with mixed reactions and a reason to question their right to publicly interact with the President. While some kicked against the decision to lock the comment section, others pointed out that the presidency opted for the decision to lock the comment section because Nigerians have in recent times spammed the comment section of any of President Buhari’s tweets with ”I follow back”, ”Please Follow back”.

