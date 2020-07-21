Outrage as secret oath-taking scandal rocks Fayose-led Ekiti PDP camp

There was a mild drama yesterday in Ekiti State as political camp of former governor Ayodele Fayose was enmeshed in a secret oath-taking scandal.

In a video circulated on Facebook, WhatsApp Youtube and other social media platforms as seen by our reporter, the Peoples Democratic Party’s ward executives in Council Area of Ekiti State were subjected to secret oath-taking in a move believed to have been taken to prevent some of them from shifting allegiance and moving to Senator Biodun Olujimi’s repositioning group.

The PDP in the state for some time had been polarised into factions over leadership crisis between Fayose and Olujimi. However, the wards’ ex-ecutives in the video which lasted five minutes and seconds, pledged unflinching allegiance to Fayose as they rain curses on themselves should they by any means betray the former governor.

In the video, each of the party executives after mentioning his or her names declared that “if I betray Osokole Ayo Fayose, may the ground swallow me.”

Notable personalities in the clandestine oath-taking processincludedaformerPDP Chairman in the state, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, former member of the State House Assembly, Hon Dayo Akinleye Maxima and Mr. Mike Adeosun. Others included Mr. Segun Ademile, Mr. Aniyikaye Michael Ayo, Mr. Olayiwola Oderinde, Princess Oriade Adefunke, Mr Ayo Komolafe, Mr Michael Ojo and Mrs Yemisi Fajuyi.

Others were Mr. Taye Olusile, Osalusi Niyi (Youth Leader), Oni Dada, Wale Owoeye, Dele Mackurly, Mr. Abiodun Olu, Kehinde Agbede, Olu Asiwaju, Adeola Adebayo, Kayode Olaleye and others. But reacting to the video, the former state PDP Chairman, Olu-Ojo denied indulging in any secret oath, describing the allegation as “puerile and malicious.”

Olu-ojo said “it was not oath-taking but affirmation of loyalty to our leader Fayose. “There was nothing secret. It was open meeting. It was not an oath-taking because in the course of activities there was no Bible, Quran, Iron, blood and other objects to swear with.

“It was an individual opinion. Nobody repeated anything after me. Everybody stated whatever they wanted to say on his or her own accord. There was no Special language while reading. It was individual words that were used.

Like this: Like Loading...