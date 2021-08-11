Outrage as suspected cultists kill two worshipers in A’Ibom

There was outrage at the weekend as two persons were reportedly killed by suspected members of the Icelaand confraternity in the on going cult war in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Those killed, according to sources are indigenes of Okoyo village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state, noting that “they were killed near Akpan Ido compound at about 4:00 am in Ikot Ese village, while returning from a night prayer organised by the New Church in Ikot Ese community.

He identified the victims as Nkereuwem Ime Udo Ekere and Effioyo Emmanuel, said to be returning from a vigil.

“These people were attending a night prayer and crusade at the New Church in Ikot Ese village. They own a gospel band that some churches and other events planners would hire for their occasions.

“After the prayer session, they left the church as early as 4:00am on motorcycle heading towards Okoyo village in Ukanafun Local Government Area, but were ambushed few meters from the church near Enen Akpan Ido (Akpan Ido compound) and shot dead.

“The motorcycle rider died instantly, while the passenger who fled with serious bullet wounds later collapsed and died,” he explained.

The source added: “Many people have lost their lives trying to navigate the labyrinthine road from Ikot Ese to connect the Urua Obo Inyang market axis that leads to Okoyo and other areas in the neighbouring Ukanafun Local Government Area.

“It is the continuation of the cult war between the Icelaanders (the Red) and the Debam (the White) because this supremacy war has been on going in the last couple of months and, if you check, the assailant did not steal the motorcycle or any other valuable from them.

