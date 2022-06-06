News Top Stories

Outrage as terrorists kill over 50 worshippers in Ondo church

Gunmen on Sunday attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, during service, killing at least 50 people and injuring others.

 

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen positioned themselves at the entrances of the church with no fewer than 500 worshippers to prevent the more than 500 worshippers from escaping.

 

Then suddenly they detonated explosives outside the church and opened fire on those who wanted to escape. They were said to have stormed the church in vehicles snatched from their owners in the town.

 

 

Among church worshippers lying in pools of blood in viral videos from the scene of the attack were children and women. One of the priests, Rev. Father Andrew Abayomi, said the gunmen operated for about 25 minutes, shooting indiscriminately.

 

He said: “We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles. “We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital.”

Another eyewitness, Taiwo Kasali, a motorcyclist, said he was approaching the church when he saw people running away and had to stop, only for him to see the four men entering a Volkswagen Golf car.

According to him, some Amotekun Corps members chased after the hoodlums. “I learnt the gunmen abandoned their vehicle and ran away,” he said. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said he was saddened by the attack. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor said: “It is Black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy.

 

Our peace and tranquillity have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state. “I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo.

 

Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately. “This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, we shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolve to rid our state of criminals.” The Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Bishop Jude Arogundade, who visited the scene of the attack said: “This is madness, all over the world there is nowhere people will plan to come and kill babies, children, husbands and wives worshipping on the special day, the Pentecost day.”

 

Pan-Yoruba social-political organisation Afenifere described the carnage as a war on the Yoruba nation. A statement by its Secretary- General, Sola Ebiseni, said:

 

“The horrendous incident at the St. Francis Catholic Church where scores of worshippers were killed by herdsmen wielding most sophisticated weapons is not just an attack on the church and the psyche of all decent people all over the world but a deliberate show at testing the self-defence strength of the Yoruba people in resisting the importation of the horrible culture of violence into our land.

 

“We observe that this attack is coming less than a week after the Methodist Prelate was kidnapped by herdsmen and was only ransomed with the huge sum of N100 million with the respected clergy alluding to the complicity of the nation’s security forces in tandem with the earlier allegation by General

 

Theophilus Danjuma, a former Chief of Staff of the Nigerian Army. “In all of these, the Federal Government, which against federal precepts, continues to monopolise security and its architecture have proven most helpless and irresponsible in securing life and property, an irrefutable sign of the failure

 

