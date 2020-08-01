Outrage at Imo Airport as Air Peace delayed passengers’ luggage for 24 hours

The Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State Thursday evening witnessed a massive bedlam as Air Peace passengers who arrived the airport with the 2pm flight were greeted with the shocking reality that their luggage were not in the craft. The outrage that followed left the officers of the airline helpless and clueless as there was little they could do to assuage the agitation of the angry passengers. However, they explained to them that their luggage were removed at Lagos where the flight originated from.

While some passengers were red with anger some others shed tears as clothes and materials procured for traditional wedding ceremony yesterday were in the luggage left behind in Lagos. The widespread anger stemmed from the fact that a vast majority of the passengers were on transit, travelling beyond Owerri, especially as the Thursday flight landed yesterday evening in Owerri. One of the stranded passengers, Boni Ogiri, who spoke to our correspondent, said he was heading to Port Harcourt. Ogiri said he had to come back yesterday morning from Umuahia to recover his bag which was delivered Friday morning by another morning flight from Lagos. He said: “What should have been a 2pm flight started boarding around 2.30 or 3pm.

After the plane was fully boarded, we were left in the aircraft for another hour with no explanation. Nobody told us that our luggage, which we checked in properly were removed from the craft until we arrived in Owerri. “There was no show of courtesy; no explanation or apology was offered by officials of Air Peace, they just threw it at us that our luggage were not in the flight and that we will have to wait till the next day to get them with no remedies offered. “So, I had to come from Umuahia to get my luggage yesterday morning (Friday) and I am Port Harcourt bound.

As far as I am concerned, my Thursday afternoon flight from Lagos landed in Owerri on Friday morning.” While another passenger, Mr. Kayode Odusile, said the flight was originally a 7am flight but was moved to 2pm and eventually became a 2.30pm flight. Alice Iniebong, was peeved by the insensitivity and deception deployed by the Air Peace officials. “Our flight started boarding around 2.30pm and after boarding we were holed up in the craft for another one hour without any cogent explanation until one of the pilots eventually offered the feeble explanation that they were ‘balancing their accounts’.”

