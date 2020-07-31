Outrage at Imo Airport as Air Peace delays passengers’ luggage for 24 hours

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo State Thursday evening erupted into bedlam as Air Peace passengers, who arrived the airport with a 2pm flight, were greeted with the shocking reality that their luggage were not on board the aircraft.

The outrage that followed left the scanty desk officers of Air Peace helpless and seemingly clueless as there was little they could do but tell the angry passengers that their luggage was removed at Lagos.

While some passengers were livid with anger, some others were literally shedding tears as clothes and materials procured for traditional wedding ceremony on Friday were in the luggage left behind in Lagos.

The widespread anger stemmed from the fact the vast majority of the passengers were travelling beyond Owerri.

Thursday’s flight landed Friday evening in Owerri

One of the stranded passengers, who spoke to our correspondent, was Boni Ogiri who was heading to Port Harcourt.

Ogiri said he had to come back Friday morning from Umuahia to recover his bag which was delivered Friday morning by another morning flight from Lagos.

He said: “What should have been a 2pm flight started boarding around 2:30 or 3pm. After the plane was fully boarded, we were left in the aircraft for another hour with no explanations. Nobody told us that our luggage, which we checked in properly, was removed from the craft until we arrived Owerri.

“There was no shade of courtesy; no explanation or apology was offered by officials of Air Peace, they just threw it at us that our luggage was not on the flight and that we will have to wait till the next day to get them with no remedies offered.

“So I had to come from Umuaha to get my load this morning (Friday) and I am Port Harcourt bound. As far as I am concerned, my Thursday afternoon flight from Lagos landed in Owerri on Friday morning.”

When our correspondent arrived the Air Peace Desk at the Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, officials of the company on sight declined to comment on the development claiming not to have the mandate to comment on the issue. They, however, also declined to offer the name or number of the person who could have commented.

