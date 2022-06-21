Metro & Crime

Outrage over killing of 5 family members in Imo community

Posted on

…it was 3 persons that died, 2 are in hospital -Police

 

Five members of the same family were allegedly killed by gunmen who invaded Umuebele-Okporo, a community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State over the weekend.

 

This killing has sparked serious outrage in the communities as the council area has witnessed several gun attacks in recent times. In the latest attack, the gunmen, suspected to be members of Ebubeagu security operative, attacked five family members who were holding a meeting in their house in the community.

 

Sources said the Ebubeagu security operatives were targeting members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant wing of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

A video clip which captured the killing and being circulated on various WhatsApp groups, saw the five persons, all male, in a pool of blood.

 

Two of them appeared dead, while two were in critical condition, with blood gushing out of their bodies. One victim was seated on the pavement with bloodstained clothes, shaking in pain. An old woman seen crying in the video asked other sympathisers to go get motorcyclists to take the victims to the hospital. “We will not be able to enter motorcycles in this condition,” one of the victims, who was rolling on the ground, said. The police spokesperson in Imo State, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday. He said although five persons were shot by the gunmen, only three persons died while the remaining two sustained injuries in the attack. Mr Abattam said the gunmen stormed the area in a red Toyota Sienna vehicle with no registration number and zoomed off after shooting their victims.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they (the victims) were having a meeting in front of their compound when suddenly some yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed the venue, shot at them severally, and zoomed off almost immediately,” he said.

 

“Consequently, three persons died on the spot while two others sustained various degrees of bullet wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Mr Abbatam added.

 

The spokesperson said the police were investigating the attack and have also intensified patrol in the area. He said the police were collaborating with other security agencies in the state to track down the suspects and ensure they face the “full weight of the law.”

 

