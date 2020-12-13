Outrage over N3000/N6000 new Lagos-Ibadan rail fare

As the long awaited Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail finally commenced commercial operation last Monday, pending President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration next month, commuters have expressed outrage over the N3000/N6000 fare imposed on the route by the Minister of Transportation, saying the fare does not make any economic sense as commuters are not expected to pay more the less than N1500 they are paying on a journey by bus from Lagos to Ibadan and back to Lagos.

Some of the intending travelers spoken to at Ebutte Metta by Sunday Telegraph , said the train services they knew before used to be cheaper than road transportation, arguing that there is no reason why one can convinced to pay N3000 from Lagos Ibadan in a second class coach, when they pay half that amount by road.

They said that the Minister is wrong to have transferred what they are charging on the Abuja- Kaduna rail services to Lagos because the two routes have their peculiarities.

An intending passenger who identified herself simply as Bola, said: “They will decide whether to obey the law of demand supply when passengers shun the rail service because of the outrageous fares. Another intending passenger, Alaba cuts in, “this is a white elephant project, it is not meant to serve the ordinary Nigerian.

Where is the so much sloganeering of living in Ibadan and working in Lagos, at what salary? At what fare?” she asked repeatedly.

According to her, any Lagos worker living in Ibadan will pay N6000 daily on second class coach, “that is over N150,000 monthly and N1.8 million a year on rail transport fare alone, how much is the person’s salary and what sense does it he or she earn a month as that amount can get a decent accommodation in a choice place in Lagos?

The Minister just no thinkam well! The two routes are not the same and as such cannot charge the same fare,” she stated. Speaking, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Nigerian Railway Corporation said the service just started, saying it’s too early in the day to say what will work or what will not work.

“We are just starting, Lagosians should just enjoy the return of safe, reliable and decent train service on the Lagos-Ibadan corridor,” he said.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaech had while inauguration of the governing council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIOTA) at their just concluded annual general meeting in Abuja, said; “We charge N3,000 per economy seat, N5,000 for business class, and N6,000 for first class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.”

The minister said he has also approved “the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transfer how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.”

This came as the Federal Government announced the commencement of commercial operations on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line on Monday.

The Presidency in a Tweet said the commercial operations commenced Monday and formal commissioning will be held in the first quarter of 2020.

Also, the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi via his official Twitter handle said the rail line has commenced operation “with only one trip return” for now.

“For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8:00 am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4:00 pm,” Ogunlesi said. Ogunlesi in his tweet added that the “Speed and capacity will increase with time,” because, “there’s still some construction work ongoing.”

