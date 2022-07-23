Outrage over PDP’s replacement of winner of Idea to South House of Assembly primary

There was an outrage in Ideato South Local Government area of Imo State following the replacement of the name of the certified winner of the Ideato South House of Assembly primary under the the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs SAN, for insisting on transferring the trial to Lagos.

The court consequently ordered him to, within seven days, show cause why he should not be disqualified from the matter. The court later adjourned the matter till October 21. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Ogbu with the name of Mrs. Nnenna Aladum, who reportedly came last in the election.

Ogbu has however, told his supporters to remain calm as said that he was still the candidate of the party, adding that he would soon reclaim his mandate. He reassured his supporters that no stone would be left unturned in “redressing the injustice and criminality of imposing a failed aspirant on the people of Ideato South against their will as expressed in the outcome of the PDP primary election.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...