Outrage over Senate’s confirmation of ex-Service Chiefs as ambassadors

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have condemned the Senate’s confirmation of President Buhari’s nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as noncareer ambassadors amidst public outcry

Some senior lawyers have added their voices to the condemnation of Senate’s confirmation of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors amidst public outcry. The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend noted that the lawmakers’ action was politically motivated and not unconnected with their desires to express support for the executive arm of government.

Barely a week, precisely on 4th February, 2021 after they were said to have resigned from service and their replacements announced, a statement by a media aide to the president, Femi Adesina, indicated that President Buhari had forwarded the ex-service chiefs’ names to the Senate for confirmation as non-career ambassadors.

“In accordance with Section 171 (1), (2) (c) & Sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors- Designate”, read a letter from President Buhari to the Senate President.

The nominees are General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd) (Ekiti); Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd) (Borno); Vice Admiral Ibok- Ette Ibas (retd) (Cross River); Air Vice-Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd) (Bauchi); and Air Vice-Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd) (Kano).

The president’s action was trailed by condemnation, with many Nigerians alleging that it was aimed at shielding the former service chiefs from possible prosecution at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over myriads of human rights’ violation allegations leveled against them. Some of the allegations against the ex-service chiefs included the 2015 massacre of more than 350 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites Sect; violent attacks on members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB); the shooting of innocent Nigerians who took part in the #EndSARS protests at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos last year October as well as the extrajudicial killings in Oyigbo, an Igbo settlement in Rivers State.

Senate’s confirmation

Amidst public outcry, the former service chiefs were confirmed as noncareer ambassadors by the Senate barely five days after their screening by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and three weeks after they were nominated by President Buhari.

The former service chiefs were confirmed as non-career ambassadors by the Senate following adoption of a report presented by the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Muhammed Bulkachuwa. Presenting the report, Senator Bulkachuwa told his colleagues that the nomination of the ex-service chiefs by the president was in line with Section 171(40) of the Constitution. He said the nominees satisfactorily answered questions regarding their previous services and nominations. He stated further that the Committee was satisfied with their performance and knowledge of international diplomacy.

He said: “The police report received showed that the nominees have been cleared by the DSS. They presented their slip from the Code of Conduct Bureau and possess the requisite skills for the position.

“Their experience as service chiefs makes them eminently capable for the position and they were knowledgeable and articulate in their response to questions posed by members of the panel.” While notifying the Senate of the dismissal of two petitions received against the appointment and confirmation of the nominees, Senator Bulkachuwa failed to disclose the reason behind the dismissal of the petitions.

He also did not indicate whether or not the petitioners were invited by the Committee for questioning. Speaking on the issue, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia), questioned the rationale behind the dismissal of the petitions. He noted further that since the Senate had on three occasions passed resolutions that the nominees be removed as service chiefs for non-performance, questions should be asked by the lawmakers when they were brought back to be confirmed for another position. Responding,

Senate’s President, Ahmad Lawan, said the earlier call for the removal of the nominees as service chiefs cannot be used to shut down their nomination as ambassadors. He said: “Having looked through the said resolutions, the understanding is that they have not been appointed to serve as service chiefs, which is a plus for the Senate.

“If they are nominated for a different position, our resolution will not apply. What we have to do is to advise the executive to use the past experience of the ex-service chiefs in their new positions. The nomination cannot be nullified because we said they should be changed”.

Afterwards, the Senate dissolved into the committee of the whole to confirm the nominees despite echos of “nays” from many senators.

Angst

Sequel to the confirmation of the immediate past service chiefs as ambassadors, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused lawmakers at the Red Chambers of betraying Nigerians through their action. In a statement, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the confirmation was meant to make the former service chiefs evade prosecution for crimes committed while at the helm. The party maintained that “the haste to confirm the former service chiefs will not stop the investigation and possible prosecution of the accused commanders by the ICC.”

The statement reads: “It is indeed horrendous that the APC leadership in the Senate could choose to betray Nigerians by rushing to clear the accused ex-service chiefs in a desperate attempt to grant them diplomatic immunity and shield them from investigation and prosecution for the atrocities committed against Nigerians under their command.

“Though it is public knowledge that the current APC Senate leadership is a mere rubber stamp and contrivance being used to endorse atrocious policies and suppress the will of the people, descending to the level of aiding and abetting crime against humanity by attempting to confer diplomatic immunity on the accused ex-commanders is, to say the least, despicable. “It is indeed shameful that the APC leadership in the Senate could clear the ex-service chiefs, who the National Assembly had earlier indicted and requested for their sack over security failures and alleged compromises. Such a reward of failure amounts to stabbing our nation in the back.”

Lawyers speak

Like the PDP, the confirmation of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors by the Senate has drawn the ire of some senior lawyers.

The lawyers expressed outrage at the action saying it has shown that the Senate is purely an appendage of the Executive and this does not augur well for Nigeria and its citizens. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Biodun Layonu, noted with dismay that the Senate’s action had some underlying political undertone aimed at showcasing the lawmakers’ support for the Executive.

He said: “It’s their reward for ‘excellent service’ by the president. It’s a political matter and has all to do with supporting the executive; it’s not about law, petitions or opinion of the people.

We have had our say and the president has had his way.” Another member of the Inner Bar, Mr. Kunle Adegoke, said the confirmation of the ex-service chiefs as ambassadors had shown how dead the Nigerian Senate was when it involved defending the nation’s interest.

He said: “It is a confirmation of how dead the Nigerian Senate is when it comes to defending the interest of the nation. If the same Senate that had called for the removal of the service chiefs for their incompetence failure to secure the nation against insurgents can go ahead to confirm them as ambassadors to represent Nigeria, that is a senatorial and executive reward for failure and incompetence.

“The decision of the Senate on this issue is a confirmation that it is purely an appendage of the executive which does not augur well for Nigeria and its citizens. Insecurity got to its highest level under the superintendence of the same service chiefs with this fact being several times acknowledged by members and leadership of the Senate.

“Thousands of lives were lost to insurgents and bandits in the northern parts of the country with herders’ lunacy ranking supreme in the south. The said service chiefs had no answer to all these other than inability to even defend the allegations of corruption and incompetence being levelled against them by the populace.

“If the Presidency is completely insensitive and bereft of any sense of shame to go ahead and confirm its conspiracy in the mounting surge of insecurity in the nation, and could be audacious enough to attempt to protect its indolent and corrupt security chiefs by awarding them ambassadorial appointments probably so that the call for their prosecution by the International Criminal Court could be silenced, one would expect the Senate to be more disciplined in ethics as to reject the ambassadorial nominations.

“In any case, it is an assurance to the Nigerian people that neither the executive nor the legislature is in office to protect the people but their own pockets. It is a sad epitaph on the graves of all those killed by insurgents and bandits.”

Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu said he was not surprised at the lawmakers’ action going by the already established pattern of confirmatory proceedings at the Senate. He said: “With respect to the confirmation of the former service chiefs, it has raised a lot of concerns in the following manners albeit it didn’t come to me as a surprise considering the already established pattern of confirmatory proceedings in this 9th Senate.

“The same Senate alongside the civil societies and critical mass passed a couple of resolutions demanding the sack of these former service chiefs for their perceived failures to dislodge the Boko Haram insurgents and protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

“It’s possible that they may have been persuaded that the present assignments given to the ex-service chiefs as non-career ambassadors have very little to do with their professional backgrounds and trainings. Yet, for me, there’s a whole world between soldiering and diplomacy.

One is anchored on force and command and the other is driven by the principles of persuasion and logic. “The notion that the appointments were made to shield them from arrests and prosecutions for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide can onlybeeffectiveif theyareallsenttothird worldcountriesontheAfricancontinent. Thefactthatnewservicechiefshavebeen appointed and sworn-in should be sufficienttonowfocusourattentiononthecurrentservicechiefsandwhattheymustdo to secure this country.

“Similarly, you may have also heard that the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria confirmed the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of EFCC in spite of the allegations of his involvement in the sale of seized properties in their Port Harcourt Zonal Command.

“For that, I am usually very hesitant in assessments based on unverified allegations. In this time and age where damaging allegations are common pastime for citizen journalists on the social media, it is difficult to ascertain or repudiate the veracity of any story until proper investigation and reports.”

Mr. Kabir Akingbolu also said the Senate’s confirmation of the former service chiefs as ambassadors is quite unfortunate and one that lends credence to the fact that President Buhari was not given to good advice.

Akingbolu said: “The confirmation of the ex-service chiefs amidst public outcry is highly unfortunate. It shows clearly that the president is not given to good advice. Is he in anyway suggesting to us that apart from the exservice chiefs, there are no qualified Nigerians to occupy those posts? I think it is the exhibition of either incompetence on the part of the president or favouritism at its best.

“Funny enough, it is not the case that the ex-service chiefs who are his new brides now performed spectacularly or in any special ways because I believe like many Nigerians that they failed woefully.

“I think I share the view expressed by some people that the president appointed them to shield them from prosecution before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague for war crimes and the likes because being diplomats will give them a sort of immunity against arrest and prosecution for the time being.”

Mr. Ige Asemudara said it was a sad commentary that individuals who were seen to be incompetent in the handling of the nation’s security issue were now being confirmed as ambassadors.

He said: “The government has something it is hiding with the exservice chiefs. They seem to know so much about the illicit affairs of this regime that it cannot dispense with them. My only conclusion on this widely criticized decision is that this government is not transparent, not accountable, not sensitive and crassly incompetent.

“You pull off incompetent and tired hands from defence and security and you replant them in diplomacy and international affairs so that the nauseating display of incompetence and continued embarrassment of our country can continue on an international scale. It is sad.”

Like this: Like Loading...