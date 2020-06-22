Outrage over worsening insecurity

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers were unanimous that the worsening security challenges in the country would scare investors out of the country. This, they said, was already portraying the government of President Muhammadu Buhari in bad light in view of unending protests from the President’s home state

ome lawyers have expressed great displeasure over growing spate of insecurity in the country. The lawyers said the reported killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians, particularly in the North by the day by bandits was worrisome.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of concern being raised by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) as well as protests by youths in some northern states over high level of insecurity.

The NEF in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, said the worsening insecurity was nothing but an indication that the Buhari’s government and the Northern governors had failed in their fight against bandits and the Boko Haram insurgents.

It particularly said that Buhari and the governors had lost control over the imperatives of protecting people of the North, a constitutional duty which they had sworn to uphold.

NEF said: “Recent escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents leave the only conclusion that the people of the North are now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, wreaking havoc.

“The situation is getting worse literally by the day as bandits and insurgents appear to sense a huge vacuum in political will and capacity which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals. As a responsible body, the forum has joined millions of others in prayers and in giving advice and encouragement to all authorities that have responsibility to protect our communities.

“It is now time to say, enough is enough. Our people are known for their patience and respect for constituted authorities, but all governments must be aware by now that all Northerners have been pushed to the wall. The forum is aware that some citizens are contemplating peaceful protests, which are their constitutional rights, to draw attention of President Buhari and all levels of authority to the plight of people of the North.

“Our current circumstances in the North clearly demonstrate that President Buhari’s administration has woefully failed to achieve either. This is unacceptable. We demand an immediate and comprehensive improvement of our security in the North. We are tired of excuses and verbal threats which criminals laugh at, and our fellow citizens see as a clear failure of leadership which they see as part of them. Enough is enough.”

But a few days after NEF’s statement, Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari was rocked with massive protests as thousands of youths took to the streets against what they described as incessant killings in seven frontline local government areas of the state by bandits.

The protest which was organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) started at the roundabout of Katsina Central mosque at about 7:00a.m.

With placards “Stop the bloodshed”; “do the needful before they finish us”; “banditry and kidnapping are our monsters” written on some of the placards, the youths said they were sadden that despite billions being earmarked by the Federal Government, insecurity was on the rise. Apparently lamenting rising insecurity in the state, NYCN Chairman in Katsina State, Lukman Umar Kankia, said aside banditry, residents of the state were also contending with kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“Bandits operate with brazen impunity. Their audacity is appalling. In broad daylight, they sack villages and annihilate the people.

Kankia said: “They rustle animals, raze markets and reduce houses to rubble; they despoil farms and pillage resources. They rape women, abduct men and demand ransoms their relations can’t afford.

“The government should employ more police for the affected areas with a view to proffering stiffer punishment for anyone found aiding bandits and kidnappers.”

Presidency

The first in a series of reactions from the presidency to Nigerians’ concern over growing insecurity was through a statement issued by Mallam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media.

In it, President Buhari called for caution saying violent reactions to insecurity by citizens could distract the plans already laid out by security agencies.

The president also assured that security forces were capable of stemming both terrorism and banditry.

The statement reads: “The Presidency assures Nigerians, again, that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism, urging more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, who has approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States to rid the areas of bandits, assures that surveillance will be improved, with more night vision aircrafts already deployed under ‘Operation Accord’. The operation was launched three weeks ago.

”The President said Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges.

“President Buhari appeals to the people of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state, while sympathizing with those who are bereaved, injured and lost properties.

“President Buhari admonishes that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations, urging Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests.”

Also at a meeting with the service chiefs last week Wednesday, President Buhari was reported to have expressed his displeasure at the growing spate of insecurity in the country.

The service chiefs were led to the closed-door meeting by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, were also in attendance.

Others at the meeting were the Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd); Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the NSA disclosed that the president while expressing concern over the worsening insecurity told the service chiefs that their best has not been good enough for the country.

He said: “Today’s meeting basically focused on recent developments. Mr. President has expressed great concerns over the declining security situation in the country. He is extremely unhappy about what is happening and he feels that, even though the security agencies are doing their best, their best is not good enough for him and wants an immediate reversal of the current trend and immediate reversal of our misfortunes in all their dimensions.

“Mr. President also told us clearly in no uncertain terms, that he and indeed the administration campaigned to power on the platform of three issues, fighting insecurity, overcoming our economic difficulties and dealing with the scourge of corruption. More so, he noted that it takes common sense for anyone to understand that without security, the pursuit of the other two will just be an exercise in futility.

“He also pointed out the immediate areas of concern and these areas are also interlinked and we must find a way out, especially the issue of proliferation of drugs, small arms and light weapons.

“These two issues also go hand in hand with the major issues of criminality in this country, be there banditry on one hand in the North-West of Nigeria or terrorism in the North-East.

“In the final analysis, Mr. President has said everyone is doing his best but the best is not good enough. That should send a signal to all of us. But again, it is also incumbent on the wider Nigerian population, to key into whatever the security agencies are doing.

“Understanding that there has been issue of loss of confidence, loss of trust, abuse or whatever, these issues will have to be addressed by a discussion between security agencies and the political leadership and of course the judiciary will come in”.

Lawyers speak

However, some senior lawyers have in the meantime expressed deep concern over the growing spate of insecurity in the country. They maintained that the situation is an embarrassment to President Buhari and his party.

Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, urged the president to be concerned about the menace because people from his own ethnic group are mostly involved

He said: “I want to tell you that it’s not only you but myself and every other Nigerian that are worried about the state of insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in a situation where we thought we have found a solution to the problem with the coming on board of Buhari in 2015.

“I am highly disappointed that rather than we having security, we are having insecurity and I want to say that those who are perpetrating these crimes should know that anarchy is a dangerous path, it is nobody’s friend.

“If there are people behind the spate of insecurity across the country, I beg them to please call a halt to it, because they themselves will be obvious victims.

“I have always urged the president to be concerned about the menace because people from his own ethnic group are mostly involved. This is not a very good story for the historical analysis of Buhari’s administration and something urgent must be done before everything gets out of hand.

“The high level of insecurity is giving Buhari’s government a very bad name. Of course, if a government cannot secure its people, what else can it claim to have done? Let it not be said that it was in the days of Buhari that anarchy came into Nigeria.

“To stem the tide of the menace, government should remove every element of parochialism in the determination of those it gives appointment. Competence should be hallmark of appointment”.

Another silk, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, also expressed concerns over the issue saying it was high time for the Federal Government to upgrade the architectural set up of the nation.

Adedipe said: “The Federal Government should take a second look at the architectural set up of the country. My view is that the centralized arrangement is not helping us at all and like politics, security could be local.

“I remember that one of the selling points of Buhari in 2015 when he came to office was that as a former Army General, he would be able to deal with this security issue. But it’s unfortunate that things have degenerated into this level.

“Nigeria is not the only heterogeneous country in the world, but the incursion of foreigners through our borders is worrisome and something urgent must be done to put it under check. Particularly, from the Sahel, people who fought in Libya had unrestricted access to Nigeria. This had to be tackled head on by government.

“Then, we do not have enough policemen in this country. Lagos with an estimated population of about 20 million, how many policemen do we have there? The same thing for other states of the federation; so, we need more policemen, who are well trained.

“I also think we need to seek foreign help to tackle this menace. We should stop pretending that we are capable. I am not sure either Afghanistan or Libya is worse than us at the moment in terms of insecurity. Something is not adding up in the way we handle our security in this country.

“The President is the Commander-in-Chief and the buck stops at his table; the failure of the nation’s security is his own failure. There can be no question about that. He is the one that we voted for and he should find solution to it. The menace has spread across the length and breadth of the country.”

Mr. Seyi Sowemimo (SAN) called for an enhanced intelligence gathering efforts and military deployment to flash points to tackle the menace.

He said: “These protests suggest a great need for more inspirational and dynamic leadership. What is taking the center stage presently is party politics.

“To tackle the problem, I think we should seriously reconsider the idea of establishing state police. This is because it is very clear that the police force as federally constituted cannot deal with the issue.

“We can also look into having more individuals in the police force to tackle the problem on ground. The country is not well policed at the moment.

“Besides, we should also deploy more military personnel to flash points across the country. More intelligence activities must also be carried out by security operatives to arrest this ugly trend because certainly some of these kidnapping activities appeared organized and well planned.

Mr. Norrison Quakers asked the Federal Government to put in place policies that would tackle unemployment and turn round the economy as a way of tackling the growing trend of insecurity in the nation.

He said: “I think we got to this stage because of our economic downturn. Even if you kit the police and the military without economically empowering them, these personnel will also be involved in acts of brigandage and criminality. That’s what is going on.

“We have a restive population of youths who are unemployed with no sense of direction. Nothing to uphold or look up to and state of medicare is also in comatose. We have teeming graduates roaming the streets and looking for jobs that are not available.

“We also have people going into governance as politicians and coming out wealthier and richer. People now flaunt their wealth around without any reasonable means of livelihood and no evidence of hard work. These people continue to live large. That’s the recipe for the crisis that we have.

“Therefore, if we want to address all these societal ills, government must create an environment for businesses to thrive”.

A former National Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, said security operatives should do more in tackling the menace. He added that necessary infrastructure and intelligence must also be put in place.

“Security agencies have failed to put in place the necessary infrastructure and intelligence needed to nip the menace in the bud.

“We need to see the capacity of the police and the State Security Services (SSS) in tackling banditry and kidnapping. What numbers can people call when in distress that help will come their way? These are some of the things we need to do to tackle the problem which has fast becoming a criminal enterprise.

“Besides, the police involvement in these crimes should be preemptive. There should be an intelligence network that will give out information about those involved in kidnapping and banditry. It’s all about methodology and building up the capacity to prevent commission of a crime.

“State police may also help in some aspect, particularly, as those in a community where a crime is committed are usually in the know as to who are the offenders,” he said.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf opined that the rising wave of insecurity portends failure on the part of Buhari’s administration.

He said: “The insecurity in the country is an embarrassment to all, especially to President Buhari and his party. Never before have we witnessed this type of rudderlessness.

“Without security, no human activity can be successfully transacted. It is understandable therefore, that protest is rising over the spate of insecurity in the country especially in the North. Security is one of the three cardinal programmes of this administration and any unsatisfactory performance in this area is catastrophic. It portends failure on the part of the administration.

“The whole security architecture should be rejigged. All the service chiefs should be retired and fresh hands should be appointed with performance charter signed by them.

“Interagency cooperation should be encouraged and the military, the police, and other security agencies should work as a team and operate strategically. It is disgraceful that banditry and insurgence are overwhelming our security apparatus. It is time to change the tide”.

Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu disclosed that the worsening insecurity signifies a fundamental failure and departure of Buhari’s administration from a major plank of his agenda upon which he rode to power.

“It shows that the chickens have come home to roost. The masses may have been waned or seen through the endless myth around the long claims that President Buhari has both the silver bullet and magic wand to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, no less our brothers and sisters in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“The Buhari’s administration may have been willing to provide security as captured in their campaign messages which flows from the obligation of every government to secure and provide welfare for the people according to S.14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution. It signifies a fundamental failure and departure of Buhari’s administration from a major plank of his agenda upon which he rode to power.

“Accordingly, it became suprising that President Buhari is just about now, in his 6th year, given the security chiefs the matching order to arrest the unacceptable trend of insecurity in the country,” he said.

