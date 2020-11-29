Outrage trails move to slash cars’ import levy from 35% to 5%

•N300 billion investments to be wasted –Automakers

•Say rising petrol price pushing up cost of transportation

•Say FG interested just in Customs duty collection

As the outrage which greeted the Federal Government recent announcement that it is going to submit a bill to the National Assembly which would among other things propose the slashing of the 35 per cent levy on imported cars to 5 per cent, refuses to die down, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the real cause of skyrocketing of the cost of transportation in the country is the high cost of fuel not the purported deficit in the Nation’s vehicle needs which the local manufactures have not filled. Excerpts

Issue

The Federal Government has concluded plans to slash the levy to be paid on imported cars from 35 per cent to five per cent. This is contained in the draft of the 2020 finance bill to be presented to the national assembly.

bill becomes law after it is passed by the legislature and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. Details of the bill shared by the presidency also show that the import duty of tractors and motor vehicles for the transportation of goods has been slashed from 35 per cent to 10 per cent. The bill also grants tax relief to companies which donated to the COVID-19 relief fund under the private sector-led Coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

To improve ease of doing business, the bill also proposes that software acquisition now qualifies as capital expenditure. Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget, and national planning, had previously explained that the reduction in import duties and levies is targeted at reducing the cost of transportation.

“The reason for us is to reduce the cost of transportation which is a major driver of inflation especially food production,” she told state house correspondents at the end of the federal executive council (FEC) on Wednesday, November 18. Recall that in 2019, Hameed Ali, the comptroller- general of the Nigeria Customs Service had urged the Federal Government to reduce the levy paid on imported cars to 10 per cent.

At the time, Ali argued that the levy, which is paid in addition to the 35 per cent import duty, has discouraged importers; causing them to divert their importation to neighbouring countries and heightened smuggling.

Decision to ruin local auto industry

Speaking in Abuja on Monday at the opening plenary session of the 26th Nigeria Economic Summit (NES#26) on the theme “Building Partnerships for Resilience,” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said government is slashing the import levy on vehicles to force down the rising cost of transportation in the country, caused by inadequate number of vehicles in the country

He was reacting to views expressed by a panelist, Chidi Ajaere, who said the decision by the government to cut the duty imposed on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to five per cent was a disincentive to prospective and existing investors in the local manufacturing of vehicles.

He said following the decision of the government to remove fuel subsidy from the pricing template of petroleum products last March, the direct fallout was increased transportation cost across the country. The decision to reduce the duty on imported vehicles was to make more means of transportation available in the country to help move the people and not a negation of the automobile industry policy directed at localizing the production of local vehicles.

The VP said the logic in the policy has always been that if duties and levies are increased on imported cars/vehicles, local production will become more competitive. Mr. Ajaere, who is the Chief Executive of GIG Group, owners of the God Is Good Transport Company, said the sudden change in policy by the government allegedly without consultation had sent the wrong signal to prospective investors in the sector. Mr. Ajaere narrated a personal experience on the impact of the inconsistencies in government policies in the country.

Following the announcement of a policy to encourage the private sector to go into local manufacturing of automobiles, he said GIG Group decided to go into partnership with some foreign investors three years ago to invest in the building of a plant for the manufacturing of ‘made in Nigeria’ vehicles. Pursuant to the initiative, he said the group spent over N5 billion of private funds, without any loans from the banks, to build the vehicle assembly plant.

He said the government’s decision, without consultations, to cut the duty on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to five per cent appears to have put the project in disarray, as the partners do not know what purpose the sudden policy somersault was meant to serve.

“We have invested all that money. What is going to happen to us (the investors in that vehicle assembly plant) now with the policy somersault? Will the Federal Government come to our aid with incentives for the monies sunk already into the investment?” he lamented.

“What is going to happen now is that if the government tells people in another three to five years to come to Nigeria to build automobile assembly plants, or any other plant, they are going to become very skeptical, because they have seen that in Nigeria there is usually policy somersault,” he added.

Rather than attract investors into the local manufacturing of vehicles, Mr. Ajaere said the decision to reduce the import duty on imported vehicles would encourage importers of new vehicles into the country to thrive, with adverse consequences on the country’s foreign exchange.

But reacting to the claim by the Vice President, an auto manufacturer, asked the Federal Government hopes to flood Nigeria with imported vehicles, “are they going to give foreign exchange to importers of second hand vehicles?

“Why has the government not allowed people to start to import rice to reduce the high price of rice in the market as the local produced rice is grossly insufficient, even as the farmers in the north are contending with floods and ‘bandits’. Nigeria is already facing food shortage not because of insufficient vehicles to move the produce to the cities but because it is not enough,” he said.

Inadequate capacity

The Vice President had said that with the annual demand for vehicles in the country currently at about 720,000 against actual local production by the available assembly plants at about 14,000, the country would not realise the national need

. This, the VP said, would mean higher prices of vehicles and greater stress on other sectors of the economy that depend on transportation at a time of national economic emergency, especially with rising food prices and transportation cost. “We are not giving up on the auto industry. There is still 40 per cent duty on all imported cars, apart from a policy that allows the government to buy only locally manufactured cars,” he said.

But Sunday Telegraph reports that over the past six years, local manufacturers have been complaining of lack of patronage, even as their warehouses are always filled with unsold inventories.

They have always said that if patronage improves, they will be able to increase capacity and crash prices. That was as the government at various times had been implored to ensure the coming on stream of the single digit vehicle purchase scheme to empower Nigerians to buy the brand new made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

2020 Finance Bill, a policy somersault, will set industry

back Slashing the import levy on imported vehicles as proposed in the bill, it will be a disincentive to investments, in addition to setting Nigeria’s automotive industry back by at least 10 years.

This was the view expressed by the Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited {IVM}, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, while reacting to “the shocking decision” by the Federal Government, which he said would lead to the forced closure of many auto plants. According to Chief Chukwuma, reduction in duties on imported vehicles would lead to massive importation of fully built up vehicles, resulting in unfavourable competition that is likely to run the Nigerian auto makers out of business.

He said the duty review is an embarrassing policy somersault considering that the present charges on imported vehicles were prescribed by the Automotive Policy {the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) to discourage the influx of fully built up products while helping to boost production by the domestic auto plants.

Chukwuma whose plant was officially commissioned in 2010, feared that the reduction will erase the gains so far made in the industry since the Federal Government’s auto policy. Also reacting to the development, President of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, who represents over seven car brands in Nigeria, said the government has betrayed the trust of investors, noting that the government’s new plan would destroy the heavy investment the local auto companies have made in the country.

Dr. Maduka said that so far, his company has invested more than $50 million and an additional N6 billion which it borrowed from the banks Also, most stakeholders spoken to by our correspondent warned that over N300 billion invested in the nation’s automotive industry might become a wasted venture if the Federal Government goes ahead with the plan to reduce the levy on imported vehicles from 35 per cent to five per cent without applying same on Completely Knocked Down and Semi Knocked Down, CKD and SKD, units.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government under the Goodluck Jonathan administration in 2014, launched an auto policy aimed at encouraging players in the industry to set up plants and create jobs for the nation’s teeming youths. Unfortunately, six years after, the policy has not received any legal backing as the Presidency refused to assent to the bill which had been presented twice by the National Assembly.

The inability to give the policy a legal backing had discouraged major auto makers across the world from investing in Nigeria as they prefer to invest in countries such as Rwanda, Ghana, South Africa, among others. At the moment, Toyota, Suzuki and Volkswagen have settled in Ghana and their targeted market is Nigeria which has a population well over 200 million.

Like this: Like Loading...