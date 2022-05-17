News

Outside music I am like a funny guy from a cartoon character –Icent

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

 

Many Nigerian musicians have delved into other forms of entertainment for passion and to try new things out other than remaining in the music industry all their lives. As for Artsie Crisogie, he has revealed his love for comic because he makes a joke out of everything.

 

Icent described himself as a funny guy from a cartoon character whenever he is not in the studio working on a new song or being in the mood for music, which he does as a profession. He opined he is a type of person who loves others easily.

His personality traits can be simple yet complicated, but these don’t stop him from being a self-less individual who is also obsessed with gaining more knowledge.

Icent make known that “outside music I am like a funny guy from a cartoon character lol not by profession tho. But I love humor and I would make a joke out of everything.”

“I love people easily but hate myself because I am obstinate. I am a rare-Indivijewel, simple and complicate at the same time, but most especially selfless. I am obsessed with knowing new things, no matter how bullshit it is. I love to motivate people.”

“I love my sanity and I detest all types of pollution. My typical day is sitting out in the studio for a few hours a day checking on my side business if I have to and taking evening walks to clear my head and see what’s going on with the people out there with a chocolate milk drink in between.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

