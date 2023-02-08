Over 1.4m public officers complied with Asset Declaration –CCB

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has said over 1.4 million public officers across different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have complied with Federal Government’s Asset Declaration policy, in two years. This disclosure was made by the Bureau’s Chairman, Prof Isah Mohammed, yesterday when he addressed participants in Abuja, at a one-day workshop for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Political Office-holders and Area Council political officers.

The chairman who was represented by a director in CCB, Bulus Zaphania, noted that the Bureau has embarked on automation and digitisation of its operations nationwide to provide a more seamless access to more public officers to declare their assets.

According to him, “our aggressive sensitisation and enlightenment drive across all MDAs at all levels of government, we have recorded improvements in compliance with Assets declaration by public officers as over 1, 400,000 have declared their assets in the past two years. “We implore the Area Council chairmen to take queue from the FCTA that has put up this workshop, and replicate same at your various Area Councils so as to ensure 100 per cent compliance from all your staff.

“The participants are requested to put Public interest above every other interest while carrying out their duties.” In his remarks, FCTA’s Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, said the workshop was designed to boost efforts of the administration towards raising awareness on the negative effects of corruption.

