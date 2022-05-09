News

Over 1.6m candidates to write 2022 WSSSCE commencing May 16

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Kayode Olanrewaju

A total of 1,607,975 candidates from 20,221 schools registered for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2022, across the country.

The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Mr. Patrick Areghan, disclosed this, Monday during a press conference, which was held at the WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos.

The examinations, which according to him, will hold within six weeks, will commence on May 16 and end on June 23, 2022.

The HNO, who said that the media parley was to acquaint the media with the body’s preparations and readiness for the conduct of the examination in the country, however, noted that candidates would be examined in 76 subjects, made up of 197 papers. Areghan also added that about 30,000 practicing senior teachers, nominated by various Ministries of Education, would participate in the examination as supervisors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

IPOB vows to unmask perpetrators of assassinations in Igbo land

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has vowed to use its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to go after perpetrators of the organised serial high profile assassinations in the South East geo-political zone. The media and publicity secretary of IPOB, EmmaPowerful, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday that the separatist group had […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
News Top Stories

2023: Emmanuel visits Plateau, seeks support of Southern presidency

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

In furtherance of his nationwide consultation for the 2023 presidential election, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has asked Plateau State delegates to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries to support southern aspirants.   Speaking during a consultation visit to the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang, Governor Emmanuel asked the […]
News Top Stories

APC national leadership to decide on party leader in Anambra State

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA

It is pertinent that the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) might decide on who is the leader of the party in Anambra State as the Minister of Labour and both Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and the governorship candidate of the party in the last election in the state, Senator Andy Ubah are […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica