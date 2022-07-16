Over 1.8m IDPs to be captured in 2022 Census

…Benue victims record 80 new births in 7mths

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) yesterday disclosed that the agency has recorded at least 80 new births scattered across Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in the state in the last seven months. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this to journalists at the distribution of relief materials to victims of herdsmen attacks in the state. Besides, Shior said that over 1.8 million IDPs are to be captured in the ongoing National Population Census (NPC) exercise as the Commission has began trial census in the state. The new births, he said were recorded between January and July. According to; “From January of this year to now, we (the agency) have roughly about 70 to 80 births that we have recorded.

“At the moment, Benue SEMA is collaborating with the National Population Commission to ensure that the IDPs are also captured in the ongoing population census.” Meanwhile, he denied taken delivery of relief materials from the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for onward distribution to the IDPs. While the NPC said it will count homeless persons particularly the IDPs during its current Trial Census which began on Wednesday till the end of this month. The Federal Commissioner (NPC) for Benue State, Patricia Kupchi-Iyanya, disclosed this while addressing a town hall meeting in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state. Kupchi-Iyanya said the essence of the town hall meeting was to sensitise residents about the trial census to be conducted in Katsina Ala, Ushongo and Kwande Local government areas for Benue North East senatorial district (Zone A).

She said the trial census was a “mock census” of the 2023 population and housing census and solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders towards the success of the trial census. Kupchi-Iyanya restated the Commission’s resolve to deploy technology in conducting a population census that would be acceptable by all. “We seek your cooperation and assistance because without your support we can hardly achieve what we want. The 2023 census is going to be different from previous ones. We are going to conduct a Census that is uncontestable and acceptable by all.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...