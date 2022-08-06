Over 10 injured, 8 vehicles, 18 shops burnt by Ebubeagu in Imo community

At least ten persons sustained gun and machete cut injuries with seven vehicles burnt when combined team of Police, Army and Ebubeagu Security Operatives invaded Izombe community in Oguta area of Imo on Saturday August 6.

The heavily armed team equally destroyed and set ablaze about four buildings and 18 fully stocked shops located in the commercial communities of Umuokwu and Ugbele Izombe respectively.

Mr Sampson Uka, a victim told reporters on Saturday in Izombe that he was in the house with his children when suddenly the team stormed into his compound.

“I was inside the room when I started hearing gun shots and violent noise at the shops section of our compound.

“My wife even saw the heavily armed security operatives and they pointed gun at her and ordered her to get inside.

“When their noise became less, we came out, and noticed that the shops section of our house were destroyed with seven vehicles burnt in Ugbele village alone,” he said.

Uka equally said that one Ethelbert Ozor, Simeon Onyekador, plus six others sustained gun and machete cuts injuries inflicted on them by the group in Ugbele.

A Community leader, Pauly Igbokwe decried the repeated invasion of Izombe Community by Government Security Operatives.

“It was in October last year that more than 150 buildings were completely burnt and destroyed in Umuokwu, Umuorji and Ndioko all in Aborshi Izombe by soldiers over dispute they had with village boys.

“Nothing has been done on the colossal damage Innocent people suffered, and yet another attack is launched on the Izombe again,” he said.

Igbokwe said that they were still at the first Saturday combined Mass of Catholic Men Organisation and Catholic Women Organisation at Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe when they received calls on the attack.

“We were at mass with Anuli Nzeocha, a young widow, when she was informed that security operatives had set her shop on fire, people including the priest helped to calm her down,” he said.

Igbokwe appealed to the state government to look into repeated incidents of mass destruction of innocent people’s houses in Izombe and put a stop to it.

*Courtesy: NAN