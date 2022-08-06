News

Over 10 injured, 8 vehicles, 18 shops burnt by Ebubeagu in Imo community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

At least ten persons sustained gun and machete cut injuries with seven vehicles burnt when combined team of Police, Army and Ebubeagu Security Operatives invaded Izombe community in Oguta area of Imo on Saturday August 6.

The heavily armed team equally destroyed and set ablaze about four buildings and 18 fully stocked shops located in the commercial communities of Umuokwu and Ugbele Izombe respectively.

Mr Sampson Uka, a victim told reporters on Saturday in Izombe that he was in the house with his children when suddenly the team stormed into his compound.

“I was inside the room when I started hearing gun shots and violent noise at the shops section of our compound.

“My wife even saw the heavily armed security operatives and they pointed gun at her and ordered her to get inside.

“When their noise became less, we came out, and noticed that the shops section of our house were destroyed with seven vehicles burnt in Ugbele village alone,” he said.

Uka equally said that one Ethelbert Ozor, Simeon Onyekador, plus six others sustained gun and machete cuts injuries inflicted on them by the group in Ugbele.

A Community leader, Pauly Igbokwe decried the repeated invasion of Izombe Community by Government Security Operatives.

“It was in October last year that more than 150 buildings were completely burnt and destroyed in Umuokwu, Umuorji and Ndioko all in Aborshi Izombe by soldiers over dispute they had with village boys.

“Nothing has been done on the colossal damage Innocent people suffered, and yet another attack is launched on the Izombe again,” he said.

Igbokwe said that they were still at the first Saturday combined Mass of Catholic Men Organisation and Catholic Women Organisation at Holy Family Catholic Church Izombe when they received calls on the attack.

“We were at mass with Anuli Nzeocha, a young widow, when she was informed that security operatives had set her shop on fire, people including the priest helped to calm her down,” he said.

Igbokwe appealed to the state government to look into repeated incidents of mass destruction of innocent people’s houses in Izombe and put a stop to it.

*Courtesy: NAN

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Again three killed in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Baba Negedu KADUNA An attack by criminals suspected to be bandits in Kamaru Chawai village, Kauru Local Government Area, Kaduna State, has claimed the lives of three persons.   This was disclosed by troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven in a security report to the Kaduna State Government. The state’s Commissioner for Internal […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 3rd wave: Sanwo-Olu raises the alarm, threatens to jail travellers

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered all religious houses to run at 50% capacity, even as he raised the alarm over the rise in the number of newly infected residents, saying the total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 60,202 with 770 currently […]
News

Service Chiefs celebrate Sallah with troops in Maiduguri

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri with agency reports

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen. Farouq Yahaya celebrated Sallah with troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Air Force Base in Maiduguri. Addressing the troops at the combined luncheon on Monday, Yahaya ordered them to neutralise the remnants of the terrorists in the North […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica