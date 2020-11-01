News

Over 10 killed in Ondo auto crash

No fewer than 10 people on Saturday night died in Ondo State following a road accident which occurred in the northern senatorial zone of the state.
The accident was said to have occurred at Ibaka Area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the State.

 

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the accident involved an articulated vehicle, a trailer which rammed into a popular market in the town killing the victims in the process.
The trailer loaded with bags of rice was said to have suffered a brake failure which made the driver lose control of before ramming into the market.

 

An eye witness at the auto crash said “the accident occurred when the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market.
“As I am talking to you more than 10 people must have been killed because we pulled out over 10 dead bodies under the trailer and many are still trapped under it.”

