Health

Over 100 countries delay actions to address harmful trans fats

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Two years into the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ambitious effort to eliminate industrially produced trans fats from the global food supply, the organisation said more than 100 countries still need to take actions to remove these harmful substances from their food supplies.
A statement from the WHO, however, showed that 58 countries so far have introduced laws that will protect 3.2 billion people from the harmful substance by the end of 2021.
According to the world body, the consumption of industrially produced trans fats are estimated to cause around 500,000 deaths per year due to coronary heart disease.
“In a time when the whole world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, we must make every effort to protect people’s health. That must include taking all steps possible to prevent noncommunicable diseases that can make them more susceptible to the coronavirus, and cause premature death,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Our goal of eliminating trans fats by 2023 must not be delayed.”
Fifteen countries account for approximately two thirds of the worldwide deaths linked to trans fat intake.
Of these, four (Canada, Latvia, Slovenia and the US) have implemented WHO-recommended best-practice policies since 2017, either by setting mandatory limits for industrially produced trans fats to two per cent of oils and fats in all foods or banning partially hydrogenated oils (PHO).
But the remaining 11 countries (Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iran, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Republic of Korea) still need to take urgent action.
The report highlights two encouraging trends.
First, when countries do act, they overwhelmingly adopt best-practice policies rather than less restrictive ones. New policy measures passed and/or introduced in the past year in Brazil, Turkey and Nigeria all meet WHO’s criteria for best-practice policies. Countries, such as India, that have previously implemented less restrictive measures, are now updating policies to align with best practice.
Second, regional regulations that set standards for multiple countries are becoming increasingly popular, emerging as a promising strategy for accelerating progress towards global elimination by 2023. In 2019, the European Union (EU) passed a best-practice policy, and all 35 countries that are part of the WHO American Region/Pan American Health Organisation unanimously approved a regional plan of action to eliminate industrially produced trans fats by 2025. Together, these two regional initiatives have the potential to protect an additional one billion people in more than 50 countries who were not previously protected by trans fat regulations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Strategy to contain community spread of COVID-19 defective – JOHESU chair

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Comrade Joy Josiah Biobelemoye is the chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how ineffective lockdown contributed in the spread of infection, resulting in spike of the pandemic and the provision of fair incentives to health care workers, among other measures to curb COVID-19 Excerpts: The number of […]
Health

World Hepatitis Day: Bayelsa advises all to go for testing

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government on Tuesday advised all to go for a hepatitis testing in order to help eliminate the virus. Speaking in Yenagoa to mark the World Hepatitis Day, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Bayelsa State Dr Inodu Apoku disclosed that the virus kills more than one million persons yearly. Describing the types […]
Health

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Posted on Author Reporter

    A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: