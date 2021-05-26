Over 100 feared dead in Niger boat mishap

Daniel Atori, Minna

At least 100 persons are believed to

have died on Wednesday after a boat conveying over 180 passengers capsized in Rofia River in Agwarra Local Government Area of Niger State.

Findings have it that the cause of the accident was the overloading of the old boat.

New Telegraph learnt that the boat took off from Lokomina in through the Rofia River in Niger State at about 7.30am Wednesday and was heading to a market in Kebbi State.

Our Correspondent learnt that as at 6.30pm only 20 passengers had been rescued while four corpses had been recovered.

While confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga said “20 persons have been rescued and we are still searching for others”.

Like this: Like Loading...